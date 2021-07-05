MUHYIDDIN OFF THE POTTY – BUT STILL IN HOSPITAL – AND ABLE TO CHAIR NSC MEETING VIRTUALLY – ‘HIS CONDITION IS STABLE & IMPROVING & HE IS ALLOWED TO WORK WHILE RECEIVING TREATMENT’ – WOW! MUHYIDDIN’S DIARRHOEA MUST BE THE MOST COMPLEX CASE EVER!

Muhyiddin chairs MKN meeting from hospital

PETALING JAYA: Still recovering from a digestive system infection, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today chaired a special session of the National Security Council (MKN) from the hospital where he was admitted last Wednesday.

The meeting was held virtually and discussed the latest developments pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, including the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed in parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, Muhyiddin said in a Facebook post.

He said that in addition to the five states that entered Phase 2 of the national recovery plan today, several other states have shown good progress and have the potential to join them soon.

“I hope the pandemic situation in our country can continue to be contained and more people can be vaccinated in the near future with the arrival of more vaccines this month.

“I would also like to express my deepest appreciation to the volunteers of charities, political parties, the private sector and the public who came forward to provide assistance to Malaysians in this time of need in addition to the aid provided by the government.”

Muhyiddin was taken to the hospital after suffering from diarrhoea. In a statement yesterday, his office said the prime minister will remain in hospital for intravenous antibiotic treatment and is expected to be discharged in a few more days.

“His condition is stable and improving, and he is allowed to work while receiving treatment,” it said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.