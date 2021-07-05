THE CRUX OF MUHYIDDIN’S FEAR – UMNO PULLING OUT FROM PN WON’T JEOPARDISE MUHYIDDIN’S POST AS PM – ZAHID HAS TO ORDER UMNO MPs TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT – AND IF ENOUGH OF THEM OBEY HIM, THEY CAN GROUP TOGETHER WITH THE OPPOSITION – AND GO TO SEE THE KING TO NOMINATE A NEW PM

Umno pullout doesn’t affect PM’s position, says Sri Ram

PETALING JAYA: Any attempt by a political party in a ruling coalition to withdraw support for a sitting prime minister in Malaysia has no constitutional relevance, a retired judge said.

Gopal Sri Ram said the important consideration is whether the prime minister enjoys the majority support of the MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said Article 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appointed a prime minister from among MPs in the Dewan Rakyat who, in his judgement, was likely to command the confidence of the majority.

“Party politics has no relevance in the constitution because it is possible to have more than 112 independent candidates to be elected to the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

In that case, Sri Ram said the independents have to get together and nominate a person for the King to appoint as prime minister.

The former Federal Court judge said the fate of the sitting prime minister was best determined through a floor vote in the house.

“If he ceases to command the confidence of the majority, the prime minister has to request the dissolution of the house and tender his resignation,” he said.

Sri Ram was responding to reports that Umno plans to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government.

It is widely believed that Muhyiddin has the support of at least 114 MPs, with 37 of them being Umno MPs.

Muhyiddin needs the support of at least 111 members since the Dewan Rakyat has 220 MPs. There are two vacancies following the deaths of the Gerik and Batu Sapi MPs last year. The government declared an emergency in both constituencies so a by-election will not be carried out in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been reported that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, his deputy Mohamad Hasan and party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan had summoned more than 10 MPs for a meeting.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Zahid and Mohamad plan to submit a motion to the supreme council for Umno to retract its support for the government “in the near future”.

On Friday, FMT reported that the majority of Umno’s Supreme Council members agreed to withdraw support for the PN government before Aug 1.

Meanwhile, an Umno supreme council member who spoke on condition of anonymity said Zahid and the council would consider the current state of the nation and the grouses of the people when deciding on retracting support for PN.

