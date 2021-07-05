BOMBSHELL – FOUL PLAY AFOOT? MUHYIDDIN MAY STILL BE IN HOSPITAL BUT HE HASN’T STOPPED ‘CIRIT’ – LAWMAKERS CONDEMN MUHYIDDIN’S BID TO ‘HYBRID’ SITTING WHEN ALL MPs ALREADY VACCINATED – WANT EMERGENCY ORDINANCE TO BE DEBATED & VOTED ON – WHICH MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE GIVEN THE SHORT 5-DAY DURATION OF ‘HYBRID’ SITTING

The Dewan Rakyat will reconvene on July 26 and sit for five days until Aug 2, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

This would be followed by a three-day sitting of the Dewan Negara from Aug 3 until Aug 5.

“This sitting aims to explain the National Recovery Plan to the MPs and amend the laws and rules necessary for a hybrid session of Parliament.

“In line with Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution, the proclamation of emergency and all emergency ordinances shall be laid before both houses of Parliament,” said the PMO.

The PMO said rules set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry will apply to this sitting.

This decision coincides with the expiry of a 14-day ultimatum by Umno for Putrajaya to convene Parliament.

It is understood that the committee to study and propose a “hybrid” parliament system – one where MPs can attend in-person and online – will meet today.

Based on the PMO’s statement, the MPs will have to debate and vote on the following in five days:

Proclamation of Emergency

Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021

Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

Emergency (Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021

Emergency (Essential Powers) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

Emergency (Offenders Compulsory Attendance) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

Emergency (National Trust Fund) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021

Based on Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution, the proclamation or ordinances can be annulled if Parliament so wishes.

If the ordinances are not anulled, the ordinances can still be in effect for six months from the expiry of emergency, as stipulated in Article 150(7) of the Federal Constitution.

More importantly, the upcoming sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will test whether Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin – who is still hospitalised – commands the support of the majority in the Dewan Rakyat. MKINI

TWITTER.COM / MKINI

.