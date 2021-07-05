BOMBSHELL – FOUL PLAY AFOOT? MUHYIDDIN MAY STILL BE IN HOSPITAL BUT HE HASN’T STOPPED ‘CIRIT’ – LAWMAKERS CONDEMN MUHYIDDIN’S BID TO ‘HYBRID’ SITTING WHEN ALL MPs ALREADY VACCINATED – WANT EMERGENCY ORDINANCE TO BE DEBATED & VOTED ON – WHICH MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE GIVEN THE SHORT 5-DAY DURATION OF ‘HYBRID’ SITTING

Ahmad b Maslan@ahmadmaslan
Sidang #Parlimen– 3 pandangan saya:
-Wajar paling kurang beri 20 hari, utk bahas banyak perkara ttg #Covid19 & RMK-12
-Ordinan2 #Darurat wajar dibahas bukan hanya dibentang, cuma diletak atas meja
-Sidang cara bersemuka bukan hibrid sbb MP & sbhg staff sudah di #vaksinasi
Mahfuz [email protected]

