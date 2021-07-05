BOMBSHELL – HADI AS GOOD AS ACCUSES MALAY RULERS OF SIDING WITH THE ‘OPPOSITION’ AS WELL AS TAKING A SWIPE AT ZAHID & UMNO – ‘THE GROUP SET UP A NEW ALIGNMENT OF POLITICAL PARTIES WHICH THEN DRAGGED MALAY RULERS INTO THEIR POLITICAL ARENA,’ SAYS PAS CHIEF – BUT SURELY HADI IS INSULTING THE INTELLIGENCE OF THE MONARCHIES WITH HIS ASSUMPTIONS

Stop dragging Malay Rulers into politics, Hadi tells opposition

THE opposition should not drag the Malay rulers into politics after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the third time decreed that Parliament should convene as soon as possible, said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

According to Hadi, the opposition pulled the Malay rulers into their politics after failing to get the numbers needed to take over the government.

“After they failed to imitate Perikatan Nasional by getting the statutory declarations (SD) from MPs, they submitted a vote of confidence and a vote of no confidence, which also failed.

“At the same time, the group had also set up a new alignment of political parties, which then had dragged the Malay rulers into their political arena,” Hadi said on Facebook.

On Friday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Takiyuddin Hassan said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed that Parliament will convene before August 1.

He said the date of the meeting will be decided by the cabinet at its meeting on July 7.

Last week, the Agong, in his message to the Dewan Rakyat speakers and Dewan Negara heads, emphasised that Parliament should convene “as soon as possible”.

Hadi said the Malay rulers shouldn’t be dragged into politics as they have more important matters on their hands.

“There are also those (politicians) who are still unaware that they have become the opposition and no longer the government, by pretending to make statements as if they are still on the throne,” said Hadi without referring to any person.

Hadi – who was appointed by Muhyiddin as a special, ministerial-level envoy – described the opposition’s attitude as a “politicking epidemic” and “power madness”.

“During this Covid-19 pandemic, there are countries that have been plagued by politicking because they are power crazy without thinking about the plight of the people that is threatened by the virus.

“All politicking should stop until the next general elections.”

Hadi was commenting after Umno, its ally in Muafakat Nasional, decided to leave the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government before the emergency ended on Aug 1.

The move follows a decision by Umno political bureau on June 21, which demanded that Parliament reconvene within 14 days.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the failure to convene Parliament is an insult to the institution of the Agong.

He said the government should respect the Agong and the Malay rulers’ wish to convene Parliament as soon as possible.

On the same day last Friday, the PN government announced that Parliament would convene before August 1.

In February, the Agong decreed that Parliament could sit during a period of emergency.

On June 16, he once again called for a parliamentary session to be held as soon as possible to address Covid-19 and save the country’s economy.

Hadi also reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic was a test from God and only Allah’s government can overcome the virus.

He said being human, there will be shortcomings but leaders must practice self-reflection to constantly improve themselves.

“Only those who are ignorant of the religion will look for weaknesses and shortcomings without offering any help to face these challenging times,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

