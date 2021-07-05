NEW CASES NUDGE UP AGAIN TO 6,387 – WITH MOH WARNING OF NEW LAMBDA STRAIN – WHICH IS DEADLIER THAN DELTA – EVEN AS PENANG TAKES SELANGOR’S CUE WITH LAUNCH OF THE STATE’S FIRST MASS SCREENING IN BID TO CURB THE PANDEMIC

6,387 Covid-19 cases, Selangor has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 6,387 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 785,039.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 2,610.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (819), Negeri Sembilan (523), Sarawak (424), Johor (324), Pahang (312), Kedah (273), Sabah (263), Perak (249), Melaka (206), Penang (157), Kelantan (114), Labuan (71), Putrajaya (25) and Terengganu (17).

Perlis did not record any new cases. FMT

Deadlier than Delta: Lambda strain detected in over 30 countries, says Health Ministry

PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 strain that is much more dangerous than the Delta variant has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks, says the Health Ministry.

“The Lambda strain was reported to have originated from Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate in the world,” it said in a tweet on Monday (July 5).

The Health Ministry also linked Australian news portal news.com.au report of the Lambda strain that was detected in the United Kingdom.

News reported that six cases of the Lambda strain have been found in the UK todate.

It noted that researchers are worried that this variant may be “more infectious than the Delta variant”. ANN

People steadily coming out to take part in Penang’s first mass Covid-19 screening

GEORGE TOWN: People have been steadily lining up at the City Stadium here on Monday (July 5) to take part in the Penang government’s mass Covid-19 screening.

This screening marks the first day of the state’s move to test 40,000 people, with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow saying that this is a public health measure to tackle the spread of Covid-19 through targeted community screening in the state.

“The purpose of this program is to identify and isolate individuals with Covid-19 and then control the spread of the virus,” said Chow.

He added at a press conference at the stadium on Monday that the objective of the testing is also in line with the state government’s intention to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases by breaking the chain of infection in the community.

Chow said the initiative is completely state-funded.

“Today the screening involves those from the constituencies of Padang Kota, Datuk Keramat, Sungai Pinang, Pulau Tikus, Pengkalan Kota and Batu Lanchang,” added Chow.

He said that under the Penang Covid-19 Screening programme, priority would be given to those living in hotspots, heads of households, those involved in food and parcel deliveries, hawkers and traders of essential goods and high-risk individuals such as senior citizens.

“We will alternate between holding screenings on the island and mainland. Antigen Rapid Test Kits (RTK-Ag) will be used and results can be ready within two hours,” said Chow.

Each of the 40 state constituencies has been allocated 1,000 slots for the programme, and those who are interested could register at penangsaring.selangkah.my. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

.