EVERYONE, HANDS OFF – NEXT PM SHOULD BE HADI – BECAUSE ‘COVID IS TEST FROM GOD & ONLY ALLAH’S GOVT CAN OVERCOME IT,’ SAYS PAS CHIEF – EVEN AS CRITICS LAMBAST HIS ‘BAFFLING’ STANCE – ‘HADI IS SUFFERING FROM A LONELINESS SYNDROME & ANXIETY OVER LOSING HIS POSITION, HIS SUBORDINATES ARE HIGH ON POWER, WEALTH & GLAMOUR’

Covid is test from God, only Allah’s govt can overcome it, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic is a test from God and only Allah’s government can overcome the battle against the disease.

He said being human, there will be shortcomings but leaders must practice self-reflection to constantly improve themselves.

“Only those who are ignorant of the religion will look for weaknesses and shortcomings without offering any help to face these challenging times,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Hadi, who is the Marang MP, said the whole world is grappling with the pandemic and that no country has succeeded in overcoming Covid-19 and its effects on their citizens.

“This includes the most developed and rich nations because whatever is happening is the will of Allah and no power can challenge His will,” he said.

He said the situation around the world is troubling, with the number of those dying from Covid-19 now overtaking those who perished during wartime.

Hadi said while the pandemic is worsening, there are those in certain countries who have been hit by the “political pandemic” and are obsessed with obtaining power, completely neglecting those whose lives are being threatened by Covid-19.

He cited the aftermath of the US elections, which saw violence following the loss of Donald Trump, who he said had used the Zionist lobby, and Mali, where the army had grabbed power from a duly elected government.

“The political pandemic in Malaysia is a bit different though. However, this virus is spreading very fast. It started with Pakatan Harapan (PH) winning the 2018 election with promises in the manifesto, most of which were lies.

“They won with the help of the social media which was funded to spread lies and fake news. They then set up a government which was not only liberal but also dared to challenge the position of Islam and the Royalty. The LGBT community also started making demands freely,” he said.

Quoting Islamic verses, Hadi said PH fell in a democratic way after a group of MPs realised they were wrong and returned to the “right path” to save the country.

However, he said, the political pandemic to grab power is still ongoing with certain groups making various attempts, completely disregarding the welfare of the rakyat.

“After having failed in their attempt by copying the PN method of collecting statutory declarations (SD), their attempts to table no-confidence motions also failed. Up till now, they have not stopped and are continuing with their efforts.”

Hadi said the Malay rulers should not be dragged into politicking as they had more important matters to deal with instead of entertaining those hit by the “politicking disease”.

“There are also those who don’t seem to realise that they are now in the opposition as they continue to make statements as though they are in power. Both the political pandemic and Covid-19 are a burden to the rakyat now.

“Everyone’s focus should now be on handing Covid-19. They should help each other as the pandemic transcends race, religion and political beliefs,” he said. FMT