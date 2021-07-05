EVERYONE, HANDS OFF – NEXT PM SHOULD BE HADI – BECAUSE ‘COVID IS TEST FROM GOD & ONLY ALLAH’S GOVT CAN OVERCOME IT,’ SAYS PAS CHIEF – EVEN AS CRITICS LAMBAST HIS ‘BAFFLING’ STANCE – ‘HADI IS SUFFERING FROM A LONELINESS SYNDROME & ANXIETY OVER LOSING HIS POSITION, HIS SUBORDINATES ARE HIGH ON POWER, WEALTH & GLAMOUR’

Politics | July 5, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Covid is test from God, only Allah’s govt can overcome it, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic is a test from God and only Allah’s government can overcome the battle against the disease.

He said being human, there will be shortcomings but leaders must practice self-reflection to constantly improve themselves.

Hadi, who is the Marang MP, said the whole world is grappling with the pandemic and that no country has succeeded in overcoming Covid-19 and its effects on their citizens.

“This includes the most developed and rich nations because whatever is happening is the will of Allah and no power can challenge His will,” he said.

He said the situation around the world is troubling, with the number of those dying from Covid-19 now overtaking those who perished during wartime.

Hadi said while the pandemic is worsening, there are those in certain countries who have been hit by the “political pandemic” and are obsessed with obtaining power, completely neglecting those whose lives are being threatened by Covid-19.

He cited the aftermath of the US elections, which saw violence following the loss of Donald Trump, who he said had used the Zionist lobby, and Mali, where the army had grabbed power from a duly elected government.

“The political pandemic in Malaysia is a bit different though. However, this virus is spreading very fast. It started with Pakatan Harapan (PH) winning the 2018 election with promises in the manifesto, most of which were lies.

“They won with the help of the social media which was funded to spread lies and fake news. They then set up a government which was not only liberal but also dared to challenge the position of Islam and the Royalty. The LGBT community also started making demands freely,” he said.

Quoting Islamic verses, Hadi said PH fell in a democratic way after a group of MPs realised they were wrong and returned to the “right path” to save the country.

However, he said, the political pandemic to grab power is still ongoing with certain groups making various attempts, completely disregarding the welfare of the rakyat.

“After having failed in their attempt by copying the PN method of collecting statutory declarations (SD), their attempts to table no-confidence motions also failed. Up till now, they have not stopped and are continuing with their efforts.”

Hadi said the Malay rulers should not be dragged into politicking as they had more important matters to deal with instead of entertaining those hit by the “politicking disease”.

“There are also those who don’t seem to realise that they are now in the opposition as they continue to make statements as though they are in power. Both the political pandemic and Covid-19 are a burden to the rakyat now.

“Everyone’s focus should now be on handing Covid-19. They should help each other as the pandemic transcends race, religion and political beliefs,” he said. FMT

PAS becoming ‘baffling’, says veteran newsman

Former Bersatu supreme council member A Kadir Jasin has taken a swipe at PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and PAS representatives in government, describing their actions as “chaotic, mindless, and desperate.”

“In fact, their antics can be described as baffling,” said the veteran newsman in a blog post.

Kadir said Hadi’s performance since being appointed special envoy to the Middle East with minister status last April 2 was far from stellar.

“More than a year has passed with no real results.

He claimed that Hadi played no role in dealing with the latest Palestinian crisis following Israel’s attack on Gaza, or in any other matters related to Malaysia’s ties with the Middle East.

So much so that Kadir pointed out Hadi was not a part of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s official delegation to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in March, despite the Marang MP’s supporters claiming it was due to health reasons.

Kadir said Hadi should not have been appointed to the important position with a high salary and allowances if he was indeed in poor health.

“No one forced Hadi to take on the burden of responsibilities.

“The reality is, Hadi was not well received by conservative Arab countries,” Kadir claimed.

He further claimed that Muhyiddin appointed Hadi to the position only as a tool to silence critics and to be the “boss” of the PAS president.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (left) and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

At the same time, Kadir said the performance of PAS leaders in government was equally unimpressive, adding that they appeared to be more known for sensational controversies such as Covid-19 SOP breaches and secret weddings.

“In conclusion, while Hadi is suffering from a loneliness syndrome and anxiety over losing his position, his subordinates are high on power, wealth, and glamour,” Kadir said.

He also claimed PAS will try to prevent Parliament from sitting to ensure the government does not fall.

Meanwhile, Hadi in a blog post today claimed the country is not only faced with the Covid-19 pandemic but also an endless “politicking” pandemic.

He repeated claims that the previous Pakatan Harapan federal government won in the last 14th general election by making false promises and that their leaders refused to accept they are no longer in power.

“The role of politics can be put on hold until the next 15th general elections, and the people should not easily forget until they are fooled again and again,” he said.

PAS ministers and leaders previously spoke up against calls for Parliament to reconvene ahead of Aug 1, an initial deadline for the current state of emergency to be lifted. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle