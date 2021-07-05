GET REAL WITH COVID-19 – TMJ ORDERS JOHOR STATE GOVT TO BEEF UP MASS TESTING & VACCINATION – EVEN AS THE FIGHT AGAINST THE VIRUS AT FEDERAL LEVEL FLOPS AMID ERRATIC SCREENINGS & ACCUSATIONS OF DATA MANIPULATION
TMJ orders state govt to expedite initiatives in fight against Covid-19
Through his official Facebook page HRH Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail said, this is because to date, the state’s Covid-19 statistics are still showing a high number of daily cases.
Tunku Ismail said the use of rapid test kits and personal test kits must also be introduced as soon as possible for all the people of Johor and to be used widely, specially for important sectors besides frontliners.
“Particularly (for) critical sectors which involve the processing of medicines, food items and basic necessities. The people must also be screened extensively and get vaccinated soon,” he said.
Johor recorded 500 new cases today, bringing the total Covid-19 infections in the state to 72,525 cases with 595 deaths.
— Bernama
