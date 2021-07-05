PAS STEPS ON ITS OWN FAECES – ‘WHITE FLAG CAMPAIGN IS NOW A PHENOMENON & WILL POSE A THREAT TO THEM. PAS LEADERS TELL THE PEOPLE TO PRAY TO GOD, WHILE THEY ENJOY BIG SALARIES, DRIVE MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & GET BONUSES’

PAS feels threatened by white flag campaign, say activists

PAS leaders object to the white flag campaign #BenderaPutih as it undermines the party’s influence at grassroots level, said analysts and political activists.

They said that the Islamist party leaders were also worried that the campaign would create anti-government sentiment.

They added that PAS leaders saw the campaign to help Malaysians overcome financial hardship as reflecting poorly on Perikatan Nasional, and may cause resentment among the people in PAS-ruled states.

“The white flag campaign is now a phenomenon and it will pose a threat to them,” political analyst Dr Mazlan Ali, senior lecturer of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, told The Malaysian Insight.

He said that the anti-government sentiment was one of the factors why PAS was against the campaign because it threatened the position of the party.

“In my opinion, Umno and Bersatu are rational in this matter because they know the people are affected, so they do not object so much, but for PAS, they see the campaign as a threat because PAS has its own Unit Amal to help the people.

“They fear the white flag campaign is a message to the people that the government has failed to help. For political interests, it is very dangerous,” he said.

He added that PAS leaders may also be worried about their position in the government.

“We see that PAS strongly supports the PN government, they do not want to see the government threatened.”

He said that it was obvious from previous statements from PAS leaders that they have continued to defend the PN government.

Apart from that, the role of the opposition in encouraging the people to fly the white flag was also seen as a sign of protest and an anti-government movement, said Mazlan.

The campaign began early last week, calling for people facing financial difficulties to fly white flags at home for immediate help.

It was mobilised after the government imposed the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) with tighter controls in almost all of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The campaign was also aimed at bringing down the suicide rate when it was reported that more than 1,000 people had killed themselves since the MCO came into force last year.

The campaign was opposed by PAS leaders such as Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz and Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor.

Nik Mohamad Abduh mentioned that the people should not be taught to accept defeat and instead called on the people to always pray for God’s help.

Sanusi was reported to have said that the Kedah government will not recognise the white flag campaign and said people must apply through its agency for help.

Meanwhile, Kelantan PAS secretary Che Abdullah Mat Nawi slammed the campaign as a betrayal because it called on the people to surrender during the test.

“Only traitors incite the people to give up and raise the white flag,” he said.

Senior lecturer at Universiti Malaya associate prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi stated that the attitude shown by PAS leaders showed that they were blind to the current reality.

“PAS leaders see the campaign as an attempt to belittle the various assistance and services initiated by the PN government,” he said.

“They find it difficult to accept the fact that the white flag campaign is more about ensuring that the community receives the aid and those in need are identified faster,” he said.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak lecturer Assoc Prof Jeniri Amir said PAS leaders feared the white flag campaign because it created a negative impression of the government.

It showed the failure of PN to help the B40 and M40 groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

He said PAS leaders did not need to issue harsh statements but instead try to address weaknesses in the distribution of aid.

White flags in PAS states as well

Parti Bumiputera Pesaka Malaysia president Ibrahim Ali was of the view that PAS was worried about the campaign because many white flags were flown in states governed by the Islamic party.

He said that PAS saw the campaign as a trigger for the people to reject the state government under their leadership.

The former Pasir Mas MP added that PAS was worried because many people who were badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic lived in states administered by the party.

“Many are starving in Kelantan and Kedah. The average people in Kelantan and Kedah, or 70% of them are from the B40 and part of M40. The state governments there can’t afford to help the people,” he said.

He added that PAS leaders in the states were now being judged by the community on their luxurious lifestyle, and acquisition of concessions and projects.

“Like in Kelantan, the people have been suffering for 30 years but the leaders tell the people to pray to God, while they enjoy big salaries, drive Mercedes-Benz cars and get bonuses.

“There are also PAS leaders who get logging contracts and land projects,” he said.

He also criticised PAS for portraying the image of Islam for political gain.

Social activist Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil said raising the white flag was not an offence and should not be made a political issue.

“The government is blaming the campaign because they do not want the people to accuse them of not doing their work, but this white flag should be used as a symbol for the people to ask for help,” she said.

Shariffa said on her part, she has initiated free food for the needy on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Terengganu PAS information chief Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said discussion on the white flag campaign will create various perceptions.

The state exco for youth development, sports and civil society groups said he preferred to focus on efforts to channel aid to the people in his area.

“Some people think it is an effort to call for help, a way for us to help people and also leads to negative perceptions,” he said.

