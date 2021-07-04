HAND OVER POWER – AND YOU & BERSATU CAN STILL GET SOME CRUMBS! OR WE’LL BRING OUT ANWAR – AND YOU’LL GET NOTHING! AHEAD OF MONDAY’S 14-DAY DEADLINE, UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER TELLS MUHYIDDIN TO BEHAVE LIKE A STATESMAN – EVEN AS JERANTUT MP WARNS HE HAS SIGNED SD IN FAVOR OF ANWAR

Umno supreme council member Mohd Razlan Rafii said he is praying for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s recovery but at the same time also hoped he will hand over power to Umno.

This was as Muhyiddin had been hospitalised since June 30, initially with symptoms of diarrhoea which was later revealed to be an infection of the digestive system.

The Prime Minister’s Office had stressed that it was not due to a relapse of his previous cancer tumour and that he will be discharged soon.

“I heard he is unwell, I pray for his health and that Allah will open his heart to hand over power to Umno.

“Hold proper discussions for the sustainability of the people and country. Be a statesman who will be remembered by the people in future,” he said in a statement today.

Razlan said the Perikatan Nasional government had failed by not addressing the people’s needs while acting in an authoritarian manner.

“This has dragged Umno into Muhyiddin’s failure. Umno is being made a punching bag to distract from the main issue.

“Muhyiddin had, from the start, poisoned Umno – the power of poison,” he added.

Razlan cited the action by Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz gathering statutory declaration against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Nazri had in January renounced Muhyiddin but had recently returned to his fold.

Razlan said the fundamental issue was that the rulers’ are worried about how the people have struggled despite the PN government having been given full power to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the rulers also wanted good checks and balances by calling for Parliament to be reconvened as soon as possible.

However, Razlan said Muhyiddin had been “cold” towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s concerns that the ruler was forced to summon the Dewan Rakyat speaker and Dewan Negara president to act.

Following the meeting, the Dewan Rakyat speaker and Dewan Negara president agreed to convene Parliament before August, prompting the government to give in after resisting for weeks.

Razlan said Umno would best focus on the rulers’ decree, stressing that it was the party’s long-time duty to protect the Malay rulers.

Political jostling is heating up ahead of the Parliament sitting as Zahid seeks to break away from the PN government, which could lead to its collapse.

However, a group of Umno leaders opposed to Zahid is trying to stave off such efforts.