HAND OVER POWER – AND YOU & BERSATU CAN STILL GET SOME CRUMBS! OR WE’LL BRING OUT ANWAR – AND YOU’LL GET NOTHING! AHEAD OF MONDAY’S 14-DAY DEADLINE, UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER TELLS MUHYIDDIN TO BEHAVE LIKE A STATESMAN – EVEN AS JERANTUT MP WARNS HE HAS SIGNED SD IN FAVOR OF ANWAR

Razlan prays for Muhyiddin’s recovery, hopes he’ll hand over power to Umno

Umno supreme council member Mohd Razlan Rafii said he is praying for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s recovery but at the same time also hoped he will hand over power to Umno.

This was as Muhyiddin had been hospitalised since June 30, initially with symptoms of diarrhoea which was later revealed to be an infection of the digestive system.

The Prime Minister’s Office had stressed that it was not due to a relapse of his previous cancer tumour and that he will be discharged soon.

“I heard he is unwell, I pray for his health and that Allah will open his heart to hand over power to Umno.

Razlan  said the Perikatan Nasional government had failed by not addressing the people’s needs while acting in an authoritarian manner.

“This has dragged Umno into Muhyiddin’s failure. Umno is being made a punching bag to distract from the main issue.

“Muhyiddin had, from the start, poisoned Umno – the power of poison,” he added.

Razlan cited the action by Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz gathering statutory declaration against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Nazri had in January renounced Muhyiddin but had recently returned to his fold.

Razlan said the fundamental issue was that the rulers’ are worried about how the people have struggled despite the PN government having been given full power to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the rulers also wanted good checks and balances by calling for Parliament to be reconvened as soon as possible.

However, Razlan said Muhyiddin had been “cold” towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s concerns that the ruler was forced to summon the Dewan Rakyat speaker and Dewan Negara president to act.

Following the meeting, the Dewan Rakyat speaker and Dewan Negara president agreed to convene Parliament before August, prompting the government to give in after resisting for weeks.

Razlan said Umno would best focus on the rulers’ decree, stressing that it was the party’s long-time duty to protect the Malay rulers.

Political jostling is heating up ahead of the Parliament sitting as Zahid seeks to break away from the PN government, which could lead to its collapse.

However, a group of Umno leaders opposed to Zahid is trying to stave off such efforts.

Umno MP admits to signing SD backing Anwar – report

Umno’s Jerantut MP Ahmad Nazlan Idris has reportedly admitted to signing a statutory declaration backing Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister.

Mingguan Malaysia, the weekend edition of Utusan Malaysia, quoted Nazlan as saying that he was prepared to try a new government as the previous Pakatan Harapan government under Dr Mahathir Mohamad had failed and the current Perikatan Nasional government under Muhyiddin Yassin has not been successful in helping the people.

“So when the idea was raised to propose Anwar as the prime minister, I agreed.

“We have tried 22 months under Harapan and more than 10 months under PN, we can try a new government,” he was quoted as saying.

Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim

However, Nazlan did not reveal how many other Umno MPs have pledged their support for Anwar.

“I was asked to consider and make a choice. To me, there’s nothing with that as the government today has yet to succeed. So it’s best to give the chance to another government,” he said.

The report said Nazlan had previously backed former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein but later supported Anwar.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is speculated to be organising an effort to take Umno out of the PN government, which would lead to its collapse.

A group of Umno MPs, including Hishammuddin and Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri, have been working to block such efforts.

This is setting the table for a showdown in Umno that could also determine the fate of the PN government.

