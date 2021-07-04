INFIGHTING IN PN, CRACKS IN GRS – LAJIM UKIM, WHO JUMPED EVERYWHERE BEFORE LANDING IN BERSATU, BEGS FOR ‘NO CHANGE IN GOVT AS NOW NOT APPROPRIATE TIME’ – WHILE ONGKILI TICKS OFF AZMIN – ‘SERVES YOU RIGHT! PBS HOPES THE 10 VOTERS WILL WIN THEIR LAWSUIT AGAINST YOU!’

Bersatu supreme council member Lajim Ukin said it was not appropriate to change the government amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Instead, he said anyone who has such desires should wait for the next general election, adding that the current Parliament’s term only has less than two years left.
He said this amid political manoeuvrings ahead of the reconvening of Parliament.
“At present, the elected representatives should look at their priorities – whether they want to get positions or focus on the people,” he said in a statement.
He cautioned that a change of government now would impede efforts to battle the Covid-19 pandemic as the cabinet and relevant communities will need to be reformed.
“Will changing the government solve the problems? There would be many considerations and appointments to be done.
“For me, it’s better to just wait for the general election,” he said.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has agreed to convene Parliament before August 1 after repeated nudging by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
Parliament had been suspended since Jan 11 following a state of emergency which Muhyiddin said was necessary to cope with the pandemic, but critics claim was a means for the prime minister to cling on to power.
Lajim expressed puzzlement at whether Parliament can be convened so soon as there were conflicting legal opinions on whether a 28-day notice was needed.
One legal view was that a 28-day notice was needed while another was that the notice period was “up to” 28 days.
According to Standing Order 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat, it states: “the leader or deputy leader of the House shall determine at least 28 days before the commencement of each Session, the dates on which the House shall meet in the Session: provided that the leader or deputy leader of the House may vary from time to time the dates so fixed”. MKINI
PBS chief welcomes ruling on voters’ suit against Azmin
KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Maximus Ongkili welcomes a High Court ruling last week that denied senior minister Azmin Ali’s application to strike out a suit by Azmin’s constituents in Gombak.
He said PBS hopes victory will be in favour of the 10 voters at the end of the trial.
“PBS has been speaking up since the party’s formation 36 years ago against the unprincipled act of betrayal by elected representatives by party hopping without reference back to the voters,” Ongkili said in a statement today.
Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Akhtar Tahir ordered the Gombak voters’ lawsuit to proceed to a full hearing on grounds that there were issues that needed to be tried.
The lawsuit will be heard from June 7-10 next year.
Ongkili said he had spoken out against party hopping since his election as Kota Marudu MP in 1995.
“It was a disastrous political event for Sabah – an elected government could suddenly collapse due to politics void of political principles by elected and appointed assembly members,” he said, referring to the fall of the PBS government in 1994 after eight of its assemblymen switched sides.
Ongkili also said PBS viewed that an anti-hopping law needed to be enacted.
“It is Parliament that can make it unlawful for an MP or assemblyman to jump party without first going back to the voters for a by-election.
“I argued then that this was necessary to restore the dignity of Parliament or state assembly,” he added. FMT
