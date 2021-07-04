CHANGE OF GOVT – GETTING READY FOR PAKATAN 2.0? REALLY? WHO COULD BE SO STUPID, INDEED! AHEAD OF MUCH-ANTICIPATED CHANGE IN PM, CABINET RESHUFFLE – PROPAGANDISTS BEGIN THE SCARE-MONGERING GAME

Getting ready for Pakatan government 2.0

Now everyone are talking about the possible change of government once parliament reconvenes before August 1.

Everyone…except those who have better things to do such as surviving the Covid-19 pandemic…and that includes me, I guess.

Anyway, I’m quite sure both sides, Pakatan and Perikatan are now scrambling to get enough number of MPs.

BN appears to be sitting in the middle with some wanting to go with Pakatan while others wishing to stay with Perikatan.

According to reports, Zahid and his gang wanted to support Anwar while those like Hishammuddin, Annuar and Shahidan wanted Umno to continue to support Muhyiddin.

Quite a dilemma to choose between them, actually. That’s because I don’t like any of them.

The choices of who to side with are not very attractive too.

Actually, going either way, means Umno/BN will remain a junior partner in either Perikatan or Pakatan.

Yup, in fact, if Zahid and gang really support Pakatan in toppling the Perikatan government, they will be an even junior partner in the coalition than it is now in Perikatan.

That’s because their party will be even further divided.

Would Pakatan, in particular DAP which is currently the one with the biggest bloc of MPs in the coalition let Umno have its way once they are back in power?

I don’t think so.

I don’t think Pakatan will give Umno and its BN allies more than what Perikatan has already gave them.

Even if they do, I can just imagine the shouting and screaming during their Cabinet meetings.

I heard it was quite bad during the 22 months of Pakatan rule with Dr Mahathir, who was PM then having a migraine every time after the meetings.

Uh, I think I’ll have a migraine too if I have to listen to the screaming of Guan Eng every week.

Seriously, I don’t think a tie-up between them will last very long, anyway.

And I don’t think their government will be able to do any better than the present one, especially in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

As it was previously, they will spend the first few months after taking over Putrajaya just to badmouth their predecessors and blame everything on others while not doing much real work themselves.

And if they screwed up, they will say they are new with the job and need more time to get used to it….well, this will take more than 22 months based on past experience of them being in power.

Honestly, I don’t see how things can get any better with a change of government via the counting of chairs in parliament in the midst of this pandemic.

Well, do change the government by all means, but not now when people are dying and struggling to feed their families.

Wait until we have most people vaccinated (which probably be before year end) and then let’s have a real election to settle once and for all this stupid power struggle nonsense.

And Umno, please don’t be such a moron. You all were doing well before Pakatan collapsed that day but now you are tearing your party apart again. Wake up, okay.

Sigh. So stupid.

-http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/

