DE-FACTO RESIGNATION? MUHYIDDIN STILL IN HOSPITAL, TO BE DISCHARGED ‘IN A FEW DAYS’ – FINALLY PMO ISSUES STATEMENT, SAYS ‘NO SIGN OF TUMOR RECURRENCE … JUST UNDERGOING INTRAVENOUS ANTIBIOTIC TREATMENT’

The Prime Minister’s Office said after undergoing a thorough medical examination, no evidence was found that indicates the recurrence of an old tumour problem.

“On the advice of a team of doctors, he is now in the hospital to continue with intravenous antibiotic treatment.

“His condition is stable and improving and he can be on duty while under treatment.

“He is expected to be allowed out of the hospital in a few more days, said the PMO statement.

It added that Muhyiddin offered his gracious thanks to the many thousands of people who prayed for his health and recovery. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.