WITH Parliament likely to reconvene this month, what will the Perikatan Nasional coalition government be facing when MPs walk into in the august House?

To begin with, it is unlikely that there will be a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Universiti Utara Malaysia political lecturer Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani gives two reasons.

First, such a move requires the Parliament whip and Dewan Rakyat Speaker to support it, which is unlikely. Second, this will be a special sitting, not a “regular” one.

Prof James Chin, from the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, Australia, pointed out that the talk on social media about a vote of no confidence to replace Muhyiddin is “all nonsense”.

“People misunderstand that the first sitting will not be a full sitting,” he pointed out.

According to Prof Mohd Azizuddin, a possible concern for the Perikatan coalition government is that some Umno MPs might sit on Opposition benches: “The government may have fewer numbers than before. So it could trigger a legitimacy concern,” he said.

How many MPs support the Perikatan government? At the last count, out of 220 MPs, Muhyiddin had 111 supporting him and there are 106 Opposition MPs. Three Umno MPs – Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah – had previously withdrawn their support for the PM.

But on Friday, Nazri announced that he is now supporting the Prime Minister. He switched from Team Tak Mesra Bunga (not flower friendly – the symbol of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia led by Muhyiddin is a flower) to Team Mesra Bunga.

Nazri’s reason? He claims Umno MPs lost confidence in Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi because he allegedly mislead the King on the party’s support for Opposition leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The real threat to the Perikatan government actually comes from outside Parliament, specifically from Umno, the coalition’s backbone. Umno has 38 MPs, while Bersatu has 31 MPs (including 15 ex-Umno MPs). And Ahmad Zahid is manoeuvring to get Umno’s Supreme Council to agree to withdraw the party from the Perikatan government before Aug 1.

“As with any coalition government, if one of the main coalition members withdraws its support, it is a clear indicator that the incumbent has lost the majority and the PM must resign,” said Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Muhammad Asri Mohd Ali.

“It is as simple as that. They don’t have to wait for a vote of no confidence to be tabled. That is how a change of government can take place in parliamentary democracy.”

Muhammad Asri predicts two possible scenarios. Scenario 1: Umno cooperates with Pakatan Harapan, consisting of PKR, DAP and Amanah (88 MPs), to force a new interim government. Scenario 2: Umno causes the dissolution of Parliament and the 15th General Election has to be held.

“But with Covid-19 cases still on the rise, Scenario 1 is more rational and acceptable,” he said.

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Prof Mohd Azizuddin contends that Perikatan cannot remain the government without Umno, its biggest bloc: “In a Catch 22 situation, perhaps the mandate should be given back to the people to decide the next government through an election,” he said.

However, he notes that people are not in the mood for GE15 – “It’s crazy to have an election in two months while we still cannot bend the Covid-19 infection curve.”

Even if an election is not an option because the current mandate is valid until 2023, he feels a change of government is still a real possibility: “Thus, Perikatan is in survival mode right now to hold onto power. Looking at what happened in Perak, Perikatan worries about deja vu,” he said, referring to how Umno worked with PKR and DAP to oust then Bersatu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in December 2020.

But Umno is a house divided. The party is split between Team Tak Mesra Bunga led by Ahmad Zahid and Team Mesra Bunga, which Hishammuddin is now seen as leading. Team Tak Mesra Bunga wants Umno to leave the Perikatan government by Aug 1, while Team Mesra Bunga wants the party to remain with the ruling coalition that came into power in March last year.

Which team will prevail?

It depends on which team you speak to. The anti-Bersatu faction claims that Ahmad Zahid has more than two-thirds of the Umno Supreme Council behind him, while the pro-Bersatu faction counterclaims that Hishammuddin has a majority of Umno MPs with him.

For Universiti Malaya’s Muham-mad Asri, when Ahmad Zahid got a majority of Umno MPs and the party’s Supreme Council to declare they were independent, it was a sign the Perikatan government has lost its majority in Parliament.

“By independent, I mean Umno not joining any parliamentary bloc. They stand alone, and that indicates Perikatan no longer has the numbers. It is enough pressure for the PM to resign. How is Muhyiddin going to face this situation?”

Muhammad Asri believes that even though Ahmad Zahid is facing opposition from Umno’s Cabinet Cluster, as long as the Supreme Council is with him, the party president has successfully sent a message about Umno’s stand to Perikatan.

“The Cabinet Cluster alone cannot save the Perikatan government; they (the pro Bersatu MPs in Umno) need a political party. And the party is still with Zahid,” he said, referring to the Umno MPs who are ministers, deputy ministers and government-linked company chairpersons.

“The new route taken by Umno definitely will change the political landscape in the near future.”

Prof Chin noted that Umno is deeply split. Even if the Umno president pulls the trigger – by withdrawing his party from the ruling coalition – there is no guarantee that Umno MPs in the government would resign, he said.

“My best guess is that only those not holding government positions will send in resignation letters. Those holding government positions will probably hang on,” he said.

What will happen if Umno’s Supreme Council decides the party will quit the Perikatan government by Aug 1? Will some of the MPs in the Cabinet Cluster refuse to follow orders? If they do so, will the Umno president sack them?

“I doubt Zahid dares to sack any of them because by kicking them out of Umno, he weakens the party and his hand as would be left with only a few MPs in Umno,” said an Umno insider with Team Mesra Bunga.

On Friday, Umno elections director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman warned that party leaders openly critical of Ahmad Zahid should realise that their candidacy in GE15 depends on him. Tajuddin reminded them that Ahmad Zahid would still be party president in GE15 as Umno elections were deferred for 18 months and he retains his position despite his term ending last month. Next week, when the party’s Supreme Council meets, we’ll probably find out whether Umno will remain with the Perikatan government.

The outcome might just compel a politician to raise the white flag.

ANN

