SOUR GRAPES & PARANOIA WILL DO U.S. & WORLD PEACE NO GOOD – CHINA HAS ARRIVED & IS HERE TO STAY – IF U.S. WANTS TO REMAIN NO.1, IT HAS TO UP ITS OWN GAME – RATHER THAN TURN INTO THE WORLD’S WORST SUPERVILLIAN

As China marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party with demonstration of heavy military hardware, including J-20 stealth fighter jets, Z-8L 15-ton-class helicopter and Type 99A battle tank, President Xi Jinping unleashed his warning – China will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or subjugate the Chinese people.

Sending a message that the era of China being bullied was “gone forever”, the Chinese president said – “We will not accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us. We have never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will. By the same token we will never allow anyone to bully, oppress, or subjugate us.”

Rallying a 70,000-strong crowd at Tiananmen Square, Beijing, Mr Xi said – “Anyone who thinks of doing this will smash their heads bloody against the Great Wall of steel formed by the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people.” His fiery statements were met with rapturous applause and cheers. But he assured that Beijing will seek to promote peace, cooperation and fairness.

Wearing a grey Mao suit for the historic event, Mr Xi also said in his 70-minute speech that a strong country must have a strong military to guarantee the security of the nation. He argued that a strong military does not only provide a “strong pillar” for preserving national dignity, sovereignty and development interests in China, but also in the region “and beyond”.

Therefore, President Xi said the Chinese Communist Party must maintain “absolute leadership” over the military, and must accelerate, modernise and elevate it “to world-class standards”. He said – “We will use Marxism to observe, understand, and steer the trends of our times, and continue to develop the Marxism of contemporary China and in the 21st century.”

In the same breath, the Chinese leader said – “We eliminated the exploitative feudal system that had persisted in China for thousands of years and established socialism. The Chinese people are not only good at destroying an old world, but also good at building a new world. Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China.”

On the subject of Taiwan , Mr Xi reiterated longstanding pledges to “restore” Taiwan, saying – “No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and ability of the Chinese people to define their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” As expected, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said the only peaceful solution is for Beijing to abandon its military intimidation.

Taiwan, unimpressed with daily incursion of Chinese military planes into its Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ), said – “The 23 million Taiwanese have long rejected the CCP’s one-sided one-China principle and 1992 consensus, and our government’s determination in protecting our sovereignty and Taiwan’s democracy, freedom in keeping peace across the Taiwan Strait remains the same.”

But thousands of miles away in the United States, Washington has a bigger concern than President Xi Jinping’s tough talks. China has been quietly building more than 100 missile silos in the desert. Based on satellite photos, analysts and researchers warned that Beijing is on an expansion program to increase the country’s nuclear capabilities.

On the day the CCP marked 100 years since it was founded in Shanghai, Washington Post said based on commercial satellite images obtained by researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey, California, it has identified the construction of at least 119 silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles in a desert near the northwestern city of Yumen, Gansu Province.

Spread across more than 700-square-miles, the site near Yumen includes the construction of underground bunkers, which may function as launch centres, cable trenches, roads and a small military base. Features of the layout mirrored existing nuclear ballistic missile launch sites in Inner Mongolia – suggesting China has built or is building at least 145 in total.

Even though the actual number is unknown, China is believed to have about 350 nuclear warheads, far fewer than the U.S. or Russia. The new missile silo project, when completed, would represent a military shift for China thanks to the worsening relations with Washington, first during the Donald Trump administration and now under U. S. President Joe Biden.

The number of silos does not necessarily correlate with the number of missiles as it could be a “shell game” to partially disguise where missiles are kept. It was the same plan or tactic developed during America’s Cold War-era in the 1970s, whereby a significant number of silos would be built, but only a few of them would be actually loaded with ICBMs (Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles).

The trick was to ensure that Soviet could never know exactly where and how many missiles were deployed at any given time, forcing them to target every silo if they hoped to destroy all of the missiles before they were launched. The goal was to suck away the enemy’s resources. So, in the case of China, it could deploy just 12 missiles even though it might seem there are 120 missiles in the 120 silos.

However, in the case of China, the fact that the nuclear missile silos were being built in close proximity appears to welcome its enemies to think about counterforce attack. The Chinese could deploy decoy missiles or real missiles in all or part of its silos. Regardless, due to its small arsenal of nuclear weapons, a shell-game approach is perhaps the best strategy for now.

Besides the potential cost savings and easier logistics and control, China may deliberately build 120 silos in such a way to keep its enemies guessing. It may quietly increase its stockpile of nuclear warheads in the thousands to rival the U.S. and Russia, or it may not but wanted the enemies to think it does. The Chinese’ focus could be elsewhere, like the nuclear-weapons-capable submarines.

Realistically, with the threats publicly issued by Joe Biden to contain and control China, which was a wrong strategy, it provides China with the justification to expand its nuclear forces to maintain a deterrent that can survive a U.S. first strike in sufficient numbers to defeat U.S. missile defences. Washington has suggested that the new silos being built are for ICBM known as “Dongfeng 41” or DF-41.

First unveiled in 2019 during the National Day parade, the DF-41, China’s most advanced nuclear missile has an operational range of more than 14,000 kilometers and can carry about 10 independently nuclear warheads. It means the DF-41 is the world’s longest range missile, surpassing the range of the U. S. LGM-30 Minuteman-III which has a reported range of 13,000 kilometres.

In essence, the DF-41 (literally means “East Wind-41”), Chinese’ fourth-generation strategic nuclear weapon, could reach the United States in 30 minutes. To hit the U.S. in 30 minutes, it means the DF-41 ballistic missiles will have a top speed of Mach 25 (30,626 km/h; 19,030 mph) – approximately 8.5073 km/s. With such speed and ability to throw 10 nuclear warheads to hit separate targets in the U.S., it’s indeed a nightmare.

However, Beijing has rubbished that the silos are built for “Dongfeng 41” (literally means “East Wind-41”). It argued that DF-41 is solid-fuelled and is loaded on high-mobility launcher vehicles. That would make the ICBM even deadlier. But even if the silos are designed for DF-41, the U.S. has no right to tell the Chinese what it can or cannot build. The U.S. has at least 450 silos.