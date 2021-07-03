KICK OUT TAKIYUDDIN, PUT IN RAIS YATIM – GUAN ENG SAYS BERSATU’S RAIS ANYTIME A BETTER LAW MINISTER THAN PAS MAN

Guan Eng wants Rais Yatim to be new law minister

DAP secretary-general wants Senate President Rais Yatim to be the new law minister replacing Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said this would ensure “obedience to the royal command” that Parliament be convened this month.

“With Rais as de facto law minister in charge of Parliament, he would do a much better job to give effect to the smooth convening of Parliament to debate both the Perikatan Nasional government’s failure to manage the Covid-19 crisis and the Emergency Ordinances as per the king’s royal decree.

“The nation needs leaders who are committed to upholding the law for the benefit of the people, not politicians who are interested only in protecting their perks and privileges of office,” Lim said in a statement today.

Rais had opined that Parliament should be convened this month and that the king had the authority to call the House into session – a stance that has been disputed by lawyers.

Takiyuddin, meanwhile, had previously pushed for Parliament to convene in September after the state of emergency ends.

However, yesterday he assured that Parliament would convene this month, and that cabinet would set a date on Wednesday.

The king had opined that Parliament should convene “as soon as possible” to debate the emergency proclamation and emergency ordinances as per Article 150 (3) of the Federal Constitution.

The article states that both the proclamation and its ordinances could be revoked if Parliament chose to do so.

Pakatan Harapan has taken this as a signal that the Agong wants the House to convene before the emergency expires on Aug 1. MKINI

PETALING JAYA: The upcoming Dewan Rakyat proceedings will be extremely important because it is an opportunity to introduce laws and policies to assist Malaysians who are economically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, say Opposition MPs.

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar said it was important to introduce laws and policies that can better protect the welfare of Malaysians in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She cited statistics by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) in 2018 that showed more than 90% of Malaysians were unable to afford retirement, adding that the figure would’ve been more than 95% at present, given the effects on the economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s time to put a face on the staggering statistics of unprotected informal workers – whether gig workers, freelancers or homemakers – all daily wage earners who find difficulty earning a stable income.

“Restoring the country starts with supporting its people,” she told The Star.

Nurul Izzah also said there must be emphasis given to the hidden mental health costs.

She said all branches of government must be fully operational to maximise the management of this unprecedented public health crisis.

“A fully-functioning Dewan Rakyat will enable constructive engagement and proper tabling and eventual approval of urgent legal reforms, and policy debates that prioritise solutions to the problems afflicting electorates rather than benefitting politicians.”

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the sittings would be crucial as there would be debates on the Emergency Bill itself, as well as the stimulus packages tabled by the government.

“All other laws that the government has signed on in the last six months must also come to debate,” he said.

“It’s going to be very hectic in the next three months because the Budget will be tabled in October, the same time as the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he added.

Subang MP Wong Chen said he would be focussing on the fiscal state of the government.

“A subsidiary issue would be on EPF withdrawals and the ability of EPF to absorb Malaysian Government securities,” he said, adding that the Parliament sittings were “extremely important”.

“The Opposition has an important role to constructively criticise and introduce different policies for the government to consider.

Constitutional law expert Lim Wei Jiet said MPs should continue to press the government for a date the Parliament will reconvene and to release the Order Paper so MPs have adequate time to prepare for debates.

He opined the meeting should last at least two weeks for important motions such as the Emergency and the progress of vaccinations to be comprehensively debated.

“We do not want a one-day Parliamentary sitting which we witnessed last year, just to satisfy a constitutional technicality.”

In May last year, the Dewan Rakyat sat for one day on May 18.

Lim also said a confidence motion was unlikely to rattle the government, as the government would always take precedent at Parliament meetings.

According to Standing Order 15(1), government business will always take precedence over a Private Members’ Bill on the Order Paper of any Parliamentary meeting.

On Friday (July 2), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed for Parliament to reconvene before August and the matter would be finalised in a July 7 Cabinet meeting.

Takiyuddin said the Federal Government constantly upholds the views of the King in all matters relating to the country’s administration, including those on parliamentary proceedings.

On Thursday (July 1), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong opined that Parliament should reconvene before Aug 1, after summoning Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim with their respective deputies to the Istana Negara to discuss the reopening of Parliament.

Parliamentary proceedings were currently put on hold since the Emergency was proclaimed earlier this year to combat Covid-19.

Calls for Parliament to reconvene has been growing momentum after the King met the heads of political parties and said that the Dewan Rakyat should reconvene immediately last month.

Last week, Azhar and Rais also proposed for a special sitting to be held in early August to amend current Standing Orders and allow for hybrid proceedings. ANN

MKINI / ANN

.