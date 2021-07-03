UMNO SIGNALS IT’S ALREADY AS GOOD AS OUT OF PN GOVT – IF ZAHID CONFIRMS IT NEXT WEEK, IT MEANS MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT HAS COLLAPSED – AND HE & HIS CABINET MUST RESIGN: ‘UMNO MISSING IN KEY PN STATEMENT BACKING GOVT’S RELIEF’

Umno ‘missing’ in PN’s statement backing govt’s relief aid

PETALING JAYA: Umno was conspicuously missing from a list of parties backing the government’s latest relief package.

The support for the relief package was expressed in a statement jointly issued by the information chiefs of the parties in the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

The statement comes in the wake of a news report of Umno leaders being told to withdraw support for the current government before Aug 1.

According to the statement, the various component parties in the coalition will help relay information about the relief package to their grassroots.

They also called on the rakyat to take advantage of the benefits the initiative has to offer, including the loan moratorium and the food basket programme.

They went on to say that they would help the Muhyiddin Yassin-led administration to implement the national recovery plan as well as the vaccination programme.

“We call on everyone to combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic together. If we work together, we will win,” the statement read.

It was issued by Bersatu’s Wan Saiful Wan Jan, PAS’ Kamaruzaman Mohamad, SAPP’s Chin Vui Kai, STAR’s Jeffrey Kumin, Gerakan’s Koh Shiaw Lee, MIC’s V Gunalan, MCA’s Chan Quin Er, PBRS’ Khairin Bador, PDP’s Yong Li Na, PBS’ Julita Majungki, PBB’s Idris Buang, PRS’ Wilfred Nissom and SUPP’s Adam Yii.

Yesterday, Utusan Malaysia reported that more than 10 Umno MPs, who are also Supreme Council members, were summoned to meet party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

A source told the daily that the president and his deputy, Mohamad Hasan, planned to submit a motion to the Supreme Council for Umno to retract its support for the PN government in the near future.

During its annual general assembly in March, Umno decided to withdraw support for PN in August after the Emergency ends in order to force the dissolution of Parliament for the next general election to be called.

