COVID-19 CHARGES ON TO 6,658 – EVEN AS RESTRICTIONS LIFTED FOR KELANTAN, T’GANU, PAHANG, PERAK & PERLIS

6,658 new Covid-19 cases, Selangor still tops the list

MALAYSIA reported 6,658 new Covid-19 cases today, with Selangor continuing to account for the bulk of the cases.

Today is the fifth straight day that the country has reported more than 6,000 daily cases.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections stands at 772,607.

The daily cases remained high despite the nation being in total lockdown from June 1 and much of the Klang Valley being placed under the enhanced movement-control order from today.

Of the new daily infections, Klang Valley alone reported 3,679 cases with Selangor registering the highest number of daily infections at 3,047 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 616 cases.

Other states that reported new daily infection were Negri Sembilan with 699 cases, Johor (414), Sabah (322), Sarawak (361), Malacca (345), Pahang (200), Penang (142), Perak (108), Labuan (108), Kedah (145), Kelantan (89), Terengganu (51), Putrajaya (16) and Perlis (2).

Selangor has recorded the most number of cases in the country for 72 consecutive days.

With the new infections, cumulative cases in Selangor are at 257,590, far ahead of Kuala Lumpur, which has 79,919 cases, and Johor with 72,025 cases.

Perlis has the lowest overall cases at 595.

Five states will move to Phase 2 of recovery plan on July 5

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz says five states will move on to Phase 2 of the national recovery plan. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 3, 2021.
KELANTAN, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak and Perlis have met all three indicators required to move to Phase 2 of the national recovery plan (NRP) and will do so on July 5, said Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.
The finance minister said the decision was made based on the average number of daily cases according to the state’s population, the capacity of beds in the intensive care units (ICU) and the number of people in the state that have been vaccinated.“It’s fairer, especially to the state governments that have worked hard to fulfil all three indicators,” said Tengku Zafrul at a joint press conference with senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Putrajaya today.

The NRP was announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on June 15.

According to the plan, the country will reopen in four phases based on three indicators, the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the number of people who are fully vaccinated and the state of the healthcare system, which must no longer be critical.

Muhyiddin had said Malaysia would only transition into Phase 2 once the average number of cases drops to 4,000 a day, the health system is no longer at a critical level and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed use is reduced to a moderate level and 10% of the population is vaccinated.

Under Phase 3, he said, the number of daily cases must be below 2,000, 40% of the population vaccinated and the health system is at a manageable level.

In Phase 4, he said daily cases must be below 500, 60% of the population vaccinated, and the health system at a safe level.

