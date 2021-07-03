COVID-19 CHARGES ON TO 6,658 – EVEN AS RESTRICTIONS LIFTED FOR KELANTAN, T’GANU, PAHANG, PERAK & PERLIS

6,658 new Covid-19 cases, Selangor still tops the list

MALAYSIA reported 6,658 new Covid-19 cases today, with Selangor continuing to account for the bulk of the cases.

Today is the fifth straight day that the country has reported more than 6,000 daily cases.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections stands at 772,607.

The daily cases remained high despite the nation being in total lockdown from June 1 and much of the Klang Valley being placed under the enhanced movement-control order from today.

Of the new daily infections, Klang Valley alone reported 3,679 cases with Selangor registering the highest number of daily infections at 3,047 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 616 cases.

Other states that reported new daily infection were Negri Sembilan with 699 cases, Johor (414), Sabah (322), Sarawak (361), Malacca (345), Pahang (200), Penang (142), Perak (108), Labuan (108), Kedah (145), Kelantan (89), Terengganu (51), Putrajaya (16) and Perlis (2).

Selangor has recorded the most number of cases in the country for 72 consecutive days.

With the new infections, cumulative cases in Selangor are at 257,590, far ahead of Kuala Lumpur, which has 79,919 cases, and Johor with 72,025 cases.

Perlis has the lowest overall cases at 595.

Five states will move to Phase 2 of recovery plan on July 5

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz says five states will move on to Phase 2 of the national recovery plan. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 3, 2021.

KELANTAN, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak and Perlis have met all three indicators required to move to Phase 2 of the national recovery plan (NRP) and will do so on July 5, said Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.