BOMBSHELL – ‘BELLAMY MOVE’ TO FOLLOW HOT ON THE HEELS OF ‘SHERATON MOVE’? AND ARE AZMIN & HAMZAH THE PUPPET-MASTERS AGAIN? – MYSTERIOUS LATE NIGHT GATHERING OF TOP FEDERAL GOVT FIGURES AT JALAN BELLAMY MANSION TRIGGER SPECULATION – WITH PROPAGANDA & RUMORS GALORE FLYING THAT 35 UMNO MPs REJECTED ZAHID’S PLAN AT AN ‘EMERGENCY MEETING’ LAST NIGHT

There was an unusual gathering among top federal government figures last night in Kuala Lumpur ahead of an expected showdown between Umno and Perikatan Nasional next week.

The gathering took place at a mansion along Jalan Bellamy – a quiet and lush part of Kuala Lumpur dotted with many government-owned properties and near the former Istana Negara.

Dozens of luxury cars – many of them Toyota Vellfires, a favourite of the political elite – were spotted within the vicinity of the property.

Two official vehicles used by deputy ministers were also spotted.

Malaysiakini identified that at least one deputy minister, one cabinet minister and one MP who is also a GLC head were at the scene.

All three are believed to be Umno MPs who are in opposition to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Media presence in the area was not welcomed. Eventually, a police outrider told the Malaysiakini journalist who was observing on a public road to leave.

This gathering is believed to be a response to intense speculation that Zahid was planning to officially withdraw Umno’s support from Perikatan Nasional next week.

BERITA HANGAT: 35 Umno MPs Reject Zahid’s Plan To Leave The Governmen