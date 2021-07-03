PETALING JAYA: Two senior Umno leaders say any decision made at the party’s general assembly cannot be overruled by the Supreme Council, and thus the one made in March to support Perikatan Nasional (PN) until the dissolution of Parliament must stay.

The duo, who are generally seen to be aligned to PN head and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, said any action to change the decision might lead to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) taking action against the party, with possible legal action.

Shahidan Kassim and Annuar Musa said although there were calls by members to leave the final decision to the Supreme Council to decide on any new date to quit the PN government, it was merely a suggestion made by delegates in their speeches at the assembly.

Shahidan Kassim (left) and Annuar Musa said any decision made at the party’s general assembly cannot be overruled by the Supreme Council.

Perlis Umno chief Shahidan Kassim said the only decision made at the assembly was for the party to continue its support for PN until the dissolution of Parliament and retain its “No Anwar, No DAP” stand.

“If at all anyone wishes the decision to be changed, an emergency assembly has to be called. The Supreme Council has no jurisdiction in the matter,” he said in a statement.

“Suggestions made by delegates at the assembly that the council be given the powers to decide on the move did not result in a resolution. The decision was made after Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad tabled the motion and it was accepted unanimously.”

Shahidan said if there are attempts by the Supreme Council to leave before the dissolution, as agreed, it will be a violation of the party’s constitution and action must be taken against anyone attempting it.

He further accused party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of going against Umno’s decision at the assembly by writing to the King and making an inaccurate representation of the party’s stand on the matter.

“In addition, he has also gone against Umno’s stand based on the audio clip featuring him and Anwar, and also by signing statutory declarations in support of Anwar Ibrahim in the presence of Najib Razak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ketereh MP Annuar Musa echoed Shahidan’s views, saying decisions made at the party assembly cannot be changed or amended by any other body in Umno.

“The Supreme Council is empowered to make decisions on the issue but as long as it does not involve reversing it, it’s fine. If it is changed, there will be serious repercussions as it may lead to the Registrar of Societies intervening.

“This may also result in the matter going to court. This is dangerous as the court may rule against the party,” he said in a statement.

In March, the Umno assembly had decided to push for the general election to be held as soon as the Emergency ends, either on Aug 1 or before that, failing which it would decide on a date to withdraw the party’s support for PN.

There has been recent speculation that Zahid had met with a majority of the Supreme Council members and that they are in favour of Umno withdrawing its support for PN before Aug 1. – FMT

As pressure mounts on PN, BN ‘rebels’ in a tough spot, say analysts