PETALING JAYA: Two senior Umno leaders say any decision made at the party’s general assembly cannot be overruled by the Supreme Council, and thus the one made in March to support Perikatan Nasional (PN) until the dissolution of Parliament must stay.
The duo, who are generally seen to be aligned to PN head and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, said any action to change the decision might lead to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) taking action against the party, with possible legal action.
Shahidan Kassim (left) and Annuar Musa said any decision made at the party’s general assembly cannot be overruled by the Supreme Council.
Perlis Umno chief Shahidan Kassim said the only decision made at the assembly was for the party to continue its support for PN until the dissolution of Parliament and retain its “No Anwar, No DAP” stand.
“If at all anyone wishes the decision to be changed, an emergency assembly has to be called. The Supreme Council has no jurisdiction in the matter,” he said in a statement.
“Suggestions made by delegates at the assembly that the council be given the powers to decide on the move did not result in a resolution. The decision was made after Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad tabled the motion and it was accepted unanimously.”
Shahidan said if there are attempts by the Supreme Council to leave before the dissolution, as agreed, it will be a violation of the party’s constitution and action must be taken against anyone attempting it.
He further accused party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of going against Umno’s decision at the assembly by writing to the King and making an inaccurate representation of the party’s stand on the matter.
“In addition, he has also gone against Umno’s stand based on the audio clip featuring him and Anwar, and also by signing statutory declarations in support of Anwar Ibrahim in the presence of Najib Razak,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ketereh MP Annuar Musa echoed Shahidan’s views, saying decisions made at the party assembly cannot be changed or amended by any other body in Umno.
“The Supreme Council is empowered to make decisions on the issue but as long as it does not involve reversing it, it’s fine. If it is changed, there will be serious repercussions as it may lead to the Registrar of Societies intervening.
“This may also result in the matter going to court. This is dangerous as the court may rule against the party,” he said in a statement.
In March, the Umno assembly had decided to push for the general election to be held as soon as the Emergency ends, either on Aug 1 or before that, failing which it would decide on a date to withdraw the party’s support for PN.
There has been recent speculation that Zahid had met with a majority of the Supreme Council members and that they are in favour of Umno withdrawing its support for PN before Aug 1. – FMT
As pressure mounts on PN, BN ‘rebels’ in a tough spot, say analysts
PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who are “friendly” towards the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government have little choice but to toe the party line on withdrawing their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration, says an analyst.
National Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir said the government’s decision to call for a Parliament sitting before Aug 1 highlighted the immense pressure the ruling coalition was facing.
Yesterday, Utusan Malaysia reported that Umno MPs were being asked to withdraw their support for the government before Aug 1.
The report, quoting sources, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi plans to submit a motion to the party’s Supreme Council for it to retract support for the government in the near future.
Jeniri said BN MPs who refuse to toe the party line, like Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz, are at risk of being sidelined by BN and even dropped in the next general election (GE15).
Nazri, who has been critical of Zahid, yesterday backtracked on his decision to withdraw support for Muhyiddin.
“It would be very risky for any BN MP to go against the grain, but with that being said, BN or Umno in particular must think hard before rocking the boat, especially given the Covid-19 situation.
“BN has the momentum now and a good chance of winning the next general election, but if they were to rock the boat now, a lot of that momentum could be undone as people might see them as being more concerned about power than the people, ” said Jeniri.
Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said MCA and MIC will need to decide if they want to “sink or swim” with Muhyiddin or stick with long-time ally Umno.
“Anyone who does not follow the central leadership may not get the ‘surat watikah’ (letter of appointment) from the BN chairman and the help of BN’s huge machinery.
“The sentiments on the ground are very much against working with Bersatu. Those who don’t heed these grassroots sentiments, aside from not being a BN candidate, may be rejected by the people even if they stood as independents.” FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.