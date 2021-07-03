Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been quietly consolidating support from the party’s supreme council to prepare for the party’s eventual withdrawal of support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, several sources told Malaysiakini.

Party insiders said that Zahid had succeeded in convincing the clear majority of the party’s 56 supreme council members – the party’s executive body – that a divorce from the ruling coalition was necessary if their ultimatum to the PN government was ignored.

Zahid, according to insiders, had even secured written commitments from the supporting supreme council members and the process of obtaining similar commitments from MPs were ongoing.

This move was believed to be a bid to put pressure on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. On June 21, the Umno supreme council had given Muhyiddin 14 days to call for the reconvening of Parliament.

According to sources, Zahid had convinced most of the supreme council members that the party was bound by their own constitution to back the royal institution and must thus push the government to fulfil the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wish to see Parliament reconvene “as soon as possible”.

Bound by party constitution

Several supreme council members contacted by Malaysiakini confirmed that they have met Zahid recently, but could not confirm if they were compelled to sign the documents.

“Discussions involved the party’s 14-day ultimatum. We need to put pressure on the government because they cannot ignore the Agong’s decree to reopen Parliament,” said one supreme council member, who requested anonymity.

Should Umno not act, explained another Umno supreme council member, the party would be publicly seen as complicit in an act of “biadap” (insolence) against the Agong.

Last month, the king decreed twice, in a span of as many weeks, that Parliament should reconvene “as soon as possible”, specifically to debate the proclamation of emergency and emergency laws.

Today, Putrajaya finally buckled, pledging that Parliament will reconvene before Aug 1, but a date would only be decided when cabinet meets next Wednesday (July 7).

Sources said this announcement was unlikely to derail the Umno supreme council and Zahid’s plans to act on the ultimatum.

“We look at it as an attempt by Muhyiddin to buy time,” said a party insider, who is close to Zahid.

“Why July 7? That is beyond our 14-day ultimatum.”

Zahid consolidating power

Meanwhile, multiple sources have confirmed that Zahid has won a major vote of confidence within the supreme council recently.

On June 29, the supreme council had resolved to postpone the Umno elections for 18 months. This means that Zahid’s tenure as president will be extended until 2023.

According to multiple sources, the vote was 52 in favour of postponement, two against and two abstentions.

There are 33 supreme council members who were elected during the 2018 leadership polls and another 23 who were appointed.

Leading up to the March party annual delegates assembly, there were numerous reports that the party’s supreme council was fractious, with Zahid’s camp wanting to break ties with PN and another camp against the move.

A party insider close to Zahid said that Umno MPs or cabinet ministers who refuse to toe the party line next week will likely have their memberships revoked.

“They can follow the party, or be dismissed.

“If they choose the latter, then next election they can contest under the PN banner. No problem,” said the source. MKINI

Report – Umno MPs asked to withdraw support for PN

PETALING JAYA: The majority of Umno’s Supreme Council members have agreed to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government before Aug 1.

Speaking to FMT on condition of anonymity, a member of the Supreme Council said they were called in by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in stages to obtain their agreement.

“This decision to pull the plug will also thwart the plans for (foreign minister) Hishammuddin Hussein’s group, which wants Umno to remain in PN for him to be appointed as deputy prime minister,” said the member.

The news came less than an hour after Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz, who had admitted starting a petition backing Hishammuddin as Barisan Nasional’s representative to the King, had done a U-turn and declared support for Muhyiddin Yassin and the PN government.

The Supreme Council man said that only a few of its members have yet to be called up by the Umno leadership, namely those who were ministers.

“Umno needs to make an immediate decision because the country’s situation is deteriorating. What more, the Umno political bureau has given a timeframe of 14 days. That period is almost over.”

Before the motion was signed by each Supreme Council member, he said Zahid had explained the leadership’s rationale and recalled what transpired during his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last month.

The member also said the party president did not require the consent of all Umno MPs, as they were bound by the Supreme Council’s decision.

He reiterated that the party’s annual general meeting in March had given Zahid a mandate to discuss with the council on a suitable date to withdraw support.

“Umno does not want to continue to be caught up with the eighth prime minister and the PN government’s failure in managing the country.

“Malaysia is currently facing a confidence crisis of maximum level.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

