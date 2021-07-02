TOTALLY CUT OFF FROM REALITY, MUHYIDDIN’S NSC IS MALAYSIA’S BIGGEST DISASTER – WORSE THAN EVEN COVID-19 – LOCKDOWNS WHICH ARE MEANT TO SAVE LIVES ARE NOW DESTROYING LIVES & LIVELIHOODS – WHAT’S ITS ‘PLAN B’ NOW THAT HOSPITALS HAVE RUN OUT OF BEDS, LIFE-SAVING PROCEDURES DONE ON THE FLOOR – DOES NSC UNDERSTAND KILLING THE ECONOMY, IMPRISONING THE PEOPLE WON’T STOP COVID-19 FROM SPREADING ANYMORE – HAS IT HEARD COVID-19 IS AIRBORNE & CAN TRAVEL UP TO 60 FEET, NOT JUST 6 FEET – IS NSC CAPABLE ENOUGH TO CHANGE STRATEGY MIDWAY LIKE SINGAPORE – AND GO FOR VACCINATION, VACCINATION, VACCINATION – AND LET THE PEOPLE & THEIR LIVELIHOODS LIVE

Medical personnel performing CPR on a patient on the floor as there were no available beds

Klang Valley emergency depts under severe pressure, wards full

Emergency departments in Klang Valley public hospitals are under severe pressure as Covid-19 wards go beyond capacity.

Harrowing images of patients undergoing procedures on the floors of emergency wards, and severely ill patients waiting for beds began circulating on social media, as frustrated healthcare workers face an influx of patients.

In Klang’s Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), a video shared by a healthcare worker on social media showed patients in dire condition waiting for beds and wheelchairs in the Emergency Department.

Malaysiakini understands that the hospital has about 280 beds in the Covid-19 wards, but more are waiting to be admitted.

This means the Emergency Department has to provide service like a ward – something which it is not equipped to do.

Junior medical officers from other departments have also been seconded to the Emergency Department, even though they are not trained for emergency services, it is learnt.

“HTAR has always been very busy and it is common to see dozens of people waiting for beds in the emergency wards.

“But in the past two weeks or so, the situation has been very, very severe with more than 100 people waiting.

“They are just swamped,” a source told Malaysiakini on condition of anonymity as healthcare workers in public service are not allowed to speak to media without prior consent from their superiors.alaysiakini has contacted Selangor Health director Dr Shariman Ngadiman for comment.

No beds, life-saving procedures done on the floor

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), Emergency Department personnel have been forced to perform life-saving procedures on the floor.

No beds are available, not even canvas beds, healthcare workers said.

“People are dying every day. It is really too depressing to see and decide who needs to go first.

“No one will ever understand what we’re going through here. People come asking for help to save their family members when we ourselves are already helpless.

“We can only do our best, but unfortunately ‘our best’ will never be enough,” one healthcare worker shared on social media.

Like in HTAR, the Covid-19 wards at HKL are full with extra beds opened up in any available space, hospital sources told Malaysiakini.

“If you come to the ward you will see that our ward is not like the normal wards in a hospital. There is no space between beds anymore,” one source said on condition of anonymity.

The healthcare worker said the condition has also affected non-Covid-19 care, as more beds are allocated to Covid-19 patients.

“Where can the non-Covid-19 patients go? We are a public hospital. If we reject patients where will they go?” one source asked on condition of anonymity.

Malaysiakini has contacted HKL director Dr Heric Corray for comment.

Several sources from the Health Ministry told Malaysiakini, just about all Klang Valley public hospitals, except for the Putrajaya Hospital, are in the same boat.

Healthcare workers who spoke to Malaysiakini said the congestion is linked to years of underfunding of public health services.

They said Klang Valley hospitals can only survive if cases go down within the next two weeks.

“The only way the public can help us is to avoid getting infected, stay home as much as possible and get vaccinated when they can,” one healthcare worker said.

When contacted, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said a unified command centre for hospitals is working on meeting the demands in the Klang Valley.

“A unified command centre in hospitals lead by the Selangor Health Department director are working to ensure intensive care needs in the Klang Valley are met. It is also working to accommodate all the stated cases,” he added.

Most of Selangor and a list of localities in Kuala Lumpur will go under the enhanced movement control order (MCO) starting tomorrow, given the unabating Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley.

In previous enhanced MCO areas, residents were not allowed to leave their housing area while essential supplies were delivered to them.

In contrast, those under the enhanced MCO in the Klang Valley are still allowed to leave their housing areas and travel within a 10km radius.

Those working in essential services and industries can still go to work.

What is your Plan B , National Security Council?email sharing button

These are difficult times, very difficult times, for many Malaysians.

Hundreds of thousands have lost employment while a similar number of small-medium enterprises (SMEs) and small business owners have been forced to close for good. Many more are on the verge of total collapse.

Lockdowns only work as a short-term measure, and cannot be implemented beyond a 7–14-day period and introduced over and over again beyond 30 days. This leads to a total economic (and social) disaster for any country, regardless of how wealthy it is or whether it is a first or third world nation.

Lockdowns are no longer about saving lives, which was the original intention; lockdowns are now literally destroying lives and incomes and are the main cause of mass job losses which in turn will lead to the collapse of industry, SME’s and the middle class, all key players in supporting government income each year.

The majority of purchasing/spending power lies with the middle class of this country. They are made up of small business owners who are captains of industry, who employ workers and provide jobs. They are also professionals such as architects, lawyers, managers, supervisors and government servants including frontline medical doctors and nurses. The middle class holds this country’s economy together. Many have used most if not all of their savings. Many others have lost employment or seen their businesses collapse.

We are now, without doubt, caught in a vicious economic cycle.

Very little aid has been targeted towards the middle class. Whatever aid programmes there are have almost exclusively been targeted, (correctly) to the bottom half of the population; the minimum wage earners and underprivileged who are day-to-day income earners. They are truly feeling the brunt of the economic hardships.

A friend, who is a medical doctor, suggested that “…the federal government needs to be reminded that if more businesses shut down, less taxes (are collected) and therefore we, as government servants, will get pay cuts … or maybe termination from service.” I tend to agree with his point of view.

During the economic hardships of 1929-1932 during the “Great Depression”, there was a German Chancellor called Brüning, who was a ‘conservative laissez-faire loving capitalist’ who reduced unemployment benefits, conducted cost cutting of the civil service, causing a massive number of unemployed government employees, refused to raise taxes or create government-funded job-creation schemes.

He hoped his deflationary policy would in theory ‘deepen the recession’ but would shorten it; it however backfired on the middle class and working professionals who lost jobs, homes, property and above all, their savings.

The damage he (Brüning) did to the middle class was so severe that it led to the downfall of his political party in the 1933 national elections. There was a reason he was also known as the “Hunger Chancellor”.

There is a belief the National Security Council (NSC) are so cut off from reality and completely out of touch with sentiments on the ground that they do not realise their policies and decision-making in 2021 have been an absolute disaster for the nation and its citizens.

Government programmes meant to aid SMEs in Sabah are not getting to those affected who need the government aid and soft loans most; many SME business owners have shared stories of frustrations (and anger) dealing semi-government agencies who are meant to dispense the government aid to SMEs but who are rejecting applications by giving petty excuses.

Why promise aid if the aid is not going to be released to the very people who need the funding desperately and who are suffering when it was the government’s decision to put a stop to business, trade and industry?

If the middle class does collapse, what is the government going to do next?

Food for thought. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

American-Malaysian business group says ‘gravely concerned’ about Selangor, KL EMCO; calls for balanced approach

KUALA LUMPUR — The American-Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) today urged the government to adopt a more balanced approach in relation to reducing Covid-19 infections on the eve of tighter curbs in the national capital and neighbouring Selangor.

The government has placed 15 localities in Kuala Lumpur and most of Selangor, the country’s manufacturing hub, under a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from July 3 to 16.

“Amcham recognises the need for Covid-19 cases to be reduced and that drastic actions are required.

“However, we are gravely concerned that the implementation of EMCO in several sub-districts in Selangor and localities in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur ignores the successes of companies that have consistently maintained the highest standards of safety at their facilities, many of which have been lauded by local and federal authorities as exemplary.

She noted that with Covid-19 vaccination underway for Malaysia’s workforce, there is a greater need to restructure the rules, regulations and policies to further boost economic recovery.

She said that in the past few months, multinational companies have been doing their part by conducting regular tests to trace how the virus is being transmitted in the community for their staff protection.

She pointed out that many high-end facilities are unable to “turn-off and turn- on” at will.

“Locking down safe working environments that are closely monitored potentially exacerbates the transmission in the communities where the population is not being tested or checked on a regular basis,” she added.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob justified the EMCO on Selangor and Kuala Lumpur due to the consistently high rate of Covid-19 cases for the past several weeks.

He said that the districts in Selangor and several areas in Kuala Lumpur have reported cases of infections exceeding 12.1 per cent or 100,000 population.  MALAY MAIL

