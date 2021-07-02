JULY 5, MONDAY – THE DAY THE MUSIC DIES FOR ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN & CO? NOW IN PANIC MODE, BERSATU DEMANDS GUARANTEE FROM ANWAR HE WON’T USE PARLIAMENT TO TOPPLE MUHYIDDIN – AFTER ‘TREASONOUS’ ZAHID SNUBS THEM WITH 14-DAY ULTIMATUM & MARCHES ON TO GET SUPREME COUNCIL SUPPORT TO WITHDRAW FROM PN GOVT BEFORE AUG 1

Wan Saiful: We need a guarantee from Anwar

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been challenged to guarantee that he won’t use Parliament to pursue his personal interests.

In a statement today, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Parliament should be used to debate issues that concern the people.

“Where is the guarantee and commitment from the opposition leader and his disciples to ensure that the (upcoming) sitting of Parliament must be used to discuss issues of public interest.

“It should not be used (by him) to chase his personal political dreams and threaten the stability of the country’s administration,” Wan Saiful said.

“But will Anwar be willing to guarantee that his personal interests would be put to rest?” asked Wan Saiful.

He said Pakatan Harapan was being hypocritical for backing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to reopen Parliament but it was actually aiming to use Parliament as an avenue to seize power.

This, Wan Saiful said, went against the Agong’s wish to see political temperatures cool down to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even though the Agong and the public want a ceasefire while the country faces the pandemic, Anwar and his disciples still want to seize power,” he added.

Last Thursday, Wan Saiful accused Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of “treason” for issuing a 14-day ultimatum for the government to reconvene Parliament.

The ultimatum expires on Monday. Putrajaya has announced that it is committed to reconvening Parliament before the Aug 1 expiry of the state of emergency.

At the time, Wai Saiful also claimed that Zahid was trying to destabilise the Perikatan Nasional government.  MKINI

Umno gives 14 days’ notice for govt to reconvene Parliament

Published Umno has given the government a 14 days’ notice to urgently reconvene Parliament, which is suspended under emergency laws.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said failure to do so would be viewed as insolence towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree and disrespect for the Conference of Rulers.

“Umno takes a firm stand to pressure the government to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers’ decrees and call for a Parliament sitting within 14 days from the date of this notice,” Zahid said in a statement today.

“As a party founded on grounds to protect and defend the Malay rulers’ institution as stated under Article 3 of Umno’s constitution, a special meeting of the supreme council will be convened to decide our next move,” he added.

The statement follows a reported meeting of Umno’s political bureau chaired by Zahid last night.

Zahid further said Umno reiterates the party’s stand as presented during an audience with the Agong that it is of utmost importance for Parliament to reconvene soon so that the plight of those struggling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could be raised, as well as to push for accountability in the present Perikatan Nasional administration.

“Therefore, there is no need for further arguments on the term ‘as soon as possible’ and ‘soon’ used in both statements that expressed a common stand (by Agong and the Conference of Rulers) on the Parliament sitting,” said Zahid.

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan previously argued that the Agong in his decree did not specify an exact date on when the House should be in session and that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had indicated a September or October deadline.

“Now we are near the end of June. There’s July, then August, and September is soon, we will have Parliament then,” he reportedly said during a Bicara Harakah programme.

According to the National Recovery Plan announced by Muhyiddin last Wednesday, Parliament will reconvene during the third phase of Malaysia’s recovery from the lockdown.

Parliament has been suspended since the emergency came into force on Jan 11.

The emergency is due to end on Aug 1, subject to the advice by the independent committee on whether it can be lifted earlier.  MKINI

