JULY 5, MONDAY – THE DAY THE MUSIC DIES FOR ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN & CO? NOW IN PANIC MODE, BERSATU DEMANDS GUARANTEE FROM ANWAR HE WON’T USE PARLIAMENT TO TOPPLE MUHYIDDIN – AFTER ‘TREASONOUS’ ZAHID SNUBS THEM WITH 14-DAY ULTIMATUM & MARCHES ON TO GET SUPREME COUNCIL SUPPORT TO WITHDRAW FROM PN GOVT BEFORE AUG 1

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been challenged to guarantee that he won’t use Parliament to pursue his personal interests.

In a statement today, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Parliament should be used to debate issues that concern the people.

“Where is the guarantee and commitment from the opposition leader and his disciples to ensure that the (upcoming) sitting of Parliament must be used to discuss issues of public interest.

“It should not be used (by him) to chase his personal political dreams and threaten the stability of the country’s administration,” Wan Saiful said.

He said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was open to feedback for the public good.

“But will Anwar be willing to guarantee that his personal interests would be put to rest?” asked Wan Saiful.

He said Pakatan Harapan was being hypocritical for backing the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to reopen Parliament but it was actually aiming to use Parliament as an avenue to seize power.

This, Wan Saiful said, went against the Agong’s wish to see political temperatures cool down to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even though the Agong and the public want a ceasefire while the country faces the pandemic, Anwar and his disciples still want to seize power,” he added.

Last Thursday, Wan Saiful accused Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of “treason” for issuing a 14-day ultimatum for the government to reconvene Parliament.

The ultimatum expires on Monday. Putrajaya has announced that it is committed to reconvening Parliament before the Aug 1 expiry of the state of emergency.

At the time, Wai Saiful also claimed that Zahid was trying to destabilise the Perikatan Nasional government. MKINI