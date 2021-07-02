‘MOST DESPISED CREEP’ SPEAKER OR NOT, ART HARUN STILL DARES TO TALK AS IF HE’S AN INTELLECTUAL – ‘I AM BOUND BY PARLIAMENT RULES,’ HE TELLS KU LI – YET DOES ART HARUN REALIZE HOW MANY MALAYSIANS FEEL LIKE THROWING EGGS, TOMATOES & MAYBE EVEN SOME COW-DUNG AT HIM

AZHAR Azizan Harun has denied an accusation made against him by veteran lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah that he has neglected his duties as the Dewan Rakyat speaker.

In a letter addressed to Razaleigh, Azhar explained that government businesses are prioritised in Parliament ahead of private members’ bills.

“This is stated in our Standing Orders 14 (1) as in the UK House of Commons and Australian House of Representatives,” Azhar said in a statement.

For a non-government motion to be debated in Parliament, MPs must approve a motion first, Azhar added.

“For this purpose, a motion must be brought by the law minister.”

Although he is the lower house speaker, Azhar said he must abide by the existing laws and regulations.

He said although no-confidence motions have been prioritised in the UK Parliament, the motion was not brought by the speaker.

“The priority is brought by the government with a day allocated for the debates.”

Gua Musang MP Razaleigh had written to Azhar last week alleging that he had failed to do his duty by disallowing a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to be debated in Parliament.

He had said that the institution of Parliament faced public disrespect following Azhar’s failure in carrying out his duties.

“The current prime minister does not have the Dewan Rakyat mandate to gain the constitutional right to his position,” he said.

“The Dewan Rakyat is also not given its right to carry out its constitutional duty to decide whether he (Muhyiddin) has the right to be a prime minister who is free of political corruption,” said Razaleigh in his letter.

He had also said that motions submitted to the Dewan Rakyat would be deemed useless as the speaker was not carrying out his duties but instead allowed a cabinet minister to decide on whether it would be debated or otherwise.

Razaleigh’s allegations come as Parliament is expected to convene before August 1 following the king’s decree last month.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.