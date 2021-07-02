THEY JUST DON’T CARE ANYMORE! EATERIES IN SABAH TO OFFER DINE-IN DESPITE SOP DOUBTS – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN’S TRUSTED LIEUTENANT HAMZAH TALKS ABOUT ‘GOVT TO STUDY MORE COVID DATA’ BEFORE LIFTING RESTRICTIONS – WHILE ALWAYS-AHEAD SINGAPORE REVEALS BOLD NEW PLAN TO STOP COUNTING DAILY NEW CASES, TO VACCINATE & REVACCINATE TO THE MAXIMUM INSTEAD

More eateries in Sabah offering dine-in despite doubts over SOP

KOTA KINABALU: More coffeeshops and restaurants across Sabah are beginning to provide dine-in services despite doubts whether this is allowed under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

The operators are doing so on the basis of the state government’s June 28 announcement to allow dine-ins starting from June 29.

At many places, however, customers are only trickling in amid concerns over the possibility of violating standard operating procedures (SOP).

A check found eateries allowing dine-ins in places like Ranau and Lahad Datu, as well as parts of the city and its surrounding areas.

Asked if they were confident that they were following the law, a restaurant operator in Penampang who declined to be named said: “Yes, the Chief Minister has announced this.”

Some customers also agreed that there was no reason for them to fear getting summoned, saying “the Chief Minister’s instructions were clear”.

“He (Hajiji) has made the announcement. He is the leader in this state so what is the problem?” asked a customer, pointing out that everyone was sitting a metre apart, which was part of SOP.

On Wednesday (June 30), state Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun had said that the Sabah Covid-19 disaster management committee unanimously approved the relaxation of certain economic and social activities under Phase One of the NRP.

However, there was confusion on June 29 when eateries started to stack their chairs and tables amid claims they had been ordered to stop allowing dine-ins.

The doubts continued with Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob saying that Sabah should follow the SOP set by the National Security Council under Phase One, during which dine-ins are not allowed.

Since then, state officials have remained mum over the issue.

On the other hand, hotels are not taking the risk.

Several hotels in the city maintain that their restaurants will only allow takeaways pending official confirmation of revised SOP.

