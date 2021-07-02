Black flag protest planned for this Saturday to urge PM to resign
AS MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S CRUELTY BECOMES MORE EXTREME BY THE DAY – ‘BLACK FLAG’ PROTEST SPRINGS UP TO DEMAND HIS RESIGNATION – MALAYSIANS REEL IN SHOCK AS ELDERLY RESIDENTS, LEFT WITHOUT MEANS TO FEED THEMSELVES, FORCED TO REMOVE THEIR ‘WHITE FLAG’ CALL FOR HELP & FOOD AID – AS CLIMATE OF FEAR RISES POLICE WILL CLAMP DOWN ON THEM
A group is calling on the public to wave black flags this Saturday (July 3) as a show of protest against the Perikatan Nasional government.
The Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) said those who want to join the protest should wave flags at their homes, businesses, streets or anywhere appropriate and post pictures of it on social media at 3pm with the hashtag #lawan.
The protest has three demands, namely for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign immediately, for Parliament to convene immediately and for the state of emergency to end.
“This act (of waving a black flag) is a message to the government that the people are sick and tired of the uncertain solutions for the people’s and the country’s problems.
“This act is also the start for other acts should Muhyiddin fail to resign,” SSR said in a statement yesterday.
SSR is an ad hoc coalition of youth groups. They had previously organised two rallies outside Parliament, one to demand for the immediate implementation of Undi18 and another for Parliament to reopen.
SSR said the PN government has not come up with a viable plan to save Malaysia from the Covid-19 pandemic despite rising unemployment and job losses.
The group cited the white flag campaign as an example of how desperate people have become and said the government’s economic assistance has been “unacceptably” slow.
The #BenderaPutih campaign calls on those who are desperately in need of assistance to put up white flags outside their homes as a signal that they need urgent help with regard to food and basic necessities.
Jinjang residents take down white flags after Kuantan episode
Afraid of being targeted by the police, residents in the town of Jinjang in the Kepong parliamentary constituency took down their white flags silently, although they are still in the need of help.
Speaking to Malaysiakini today, DAP Kepong parliamentarian Lim Lip Eng said he received information that there was a wooden house in Jinjang that raised its white flag yesterday.
When he visited the family and sent some food today, he found that the white flag had been taken down.
According to Lim, the family removed the white flag because they were worried about being fined by the police.
“Yesterday, it was reported that residents in Kuantan were asked to take down their flags, and the news has spread swiftly online,” Lim said.
He added that there are three people living in the wooden house who pleaded for assistance.
A middle-aged male breadwinner, who takes care of two elderly females there, lost his job and income during the pandemic. Therefore, they raised the white flag yesterday (July 1).
Lim believes that raising white flags to plead for assistance is definitely not an offence.
He later lamented on his Twitter site that this is not the time to stick up for the government’s “face” when the grassroots are suffering to put food on the table.
“If I received the info a bit later, this family may not be able to receive any help.
“I feel sorry for them. Under the current situation, there are still people out there who want to help the suffering.
“If we did not manage to help, they will continue to suffer quietly… I’m sure there are people out there who are afraid that actions would be taken if they raised their white flags.
“Please don’t intimidate those who are suffering. It is a time for us to help each other, not a time to take care of the government’s face!” Lim said.
He urged that if anyone faces harassment or punishment by any enforcement officers, they should not be afraid to ask for help.
Pahang police deny making threats
Yesterday, PKR’s Teruntum assemblyperson Sim Chon Siang said Kuantan residents complained that police officers ordered them to take down their white flags and threatened them with an RM50,000 fine.
Pahang police chief Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf later denied threatening the residents. He said police “advised” them to take down because hanging the flag at an electric pole is not appropriate.
Ramli also clarified that there are no laws or regulations barring people to raise a white flag and he has issued an instruction that no action should be taken if white flags are flown at appropriate places.
However, when contacted today, Sim said that residents affirmed that police ordered them to take down their flags, including a flag that was flown at the pergola in front of their houses.
“The residents felt they were wronged because the police, in fact, ordered them to take down the flags. There were five to six people who heard them saying so,” he told Malaysiakini.
Sim added that the residents are going to lodge police reports at the Kuantan District police headquarters today in order to put their complaints on record.
MKINI
.