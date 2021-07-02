THE STORM BREAKS – PAKATAN TELLS ALL MPs TO GATHER ON JULY 19 – IF ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN STILL STAYS MUM BY JULY 5 ON PARLIAMENT REOPENING – INDEED LET THE MONARCHIES SEE WHO ARE THE MPs WHO STILL RESPECT THEM – AND WHO ARE THE TREASONOUS ONES WHO SCHEME & PLOT AGAINST THEM

Pakatan Harapan has issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to announce concrete steps for Parliament to convene before Aug 1 as per the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wishes.

The Harapan presidential council said if Muhyiddin does not announce anything by next Monday (July 5), then MPs will gather at Parliament two weeks from then on July 19.

“If the PM doesn’t make any announcements regarding the Parliament session by July 5 latest, then we urge all MPs whether opposition or government to uphold His Majesty’s decree and respect the constitutional spirit of parliamentary democracy by going to Parliament on July 19,” they said.

The statement was jointly signed by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The king has opined that Parliament should convene “as soon as possible” to debate the emergency proclamation and the emergency ordinances as per Article 150 (3) of the Federal Constitution.

The article states that both the proclamations and ordinances can be revoked if Parliament chooses to do so.

Putrajaya has said it has “taken note” of the Agong’s position but has not committed to a date for convening Parliament although it has suggested that it could happen under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan.

Phase 3 is tentatively expected to come into force in September.

MKINI

