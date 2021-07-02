PAC MEMBERS TO MEET PHYSICALLY IN PARLIAMENT ON JULY 26 IN ACCORDANCE WITH AGONG’S CALL – WILL MUHYIDDIN, WHO STILL HASN’T FIXED A DATE FOR PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE, DARE SEND THE POLICE TO ARREST & BLOCK THEM?

PETALING JAYA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be meeting, with all its members physically present, on July 26 at 2pm.

The is following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s request that Parliament should not be convened later than expected.

The King also felt that all parliamentary select committees should resume their meetings to ensure there was transparency, integrity and accountability in the government.

In a statement, PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said the meeting would be held physically, involving all PAC members as well as ex-officio members of the committee.

He said the meeting aimed to discuss the schedule of upcoming PAC meetings, especially involving previously pending cases, as well as updates on the meeting schedule.

“However, the committee is open to hold the meeting in a hybrid mode if it does not violate any Dewan Rakyat meeting rule.

“A letter about the date of the meeting has been sent to the Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun today.”

Earlier, de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will call for a Parliament sitting before Aug 1.

He said this would be finalised by the Cabinet when it meets on July 7.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.