BOMBSHELL – CHANGE OF GOVT OR PM AT THE VERY LEAST IS HERE – IN UMNO, ‘GENG’ HISHAM STILL FIGHTING TOOTH & NAIL FOR HISHAM TO BE DPM – WHILE THROWING MUHYIDDIN A LIFELINE TO STAY ON AS PM – WITH NAZRI THE FIRST TO U-TURN & PLEDGE SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN, WHOM HE PREVIOUSLY DENOUNCED – EVEN AS ZAHID SECURES MAJORITY SUPPORT FROM UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL TO WITHDRAW FROM PN GOVT BEFORE AUG 1 – A MOVE THAT WILL BRING ON A CHANGE IN GOVT – ALL EYES NOW ON ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ – HOW MANY WILL FOLLOW NAZRI’S LEAD & REFUSE TO RESIGN WHEN ZAHID PULLS THE PLUG – THOSE WHO REFUSE MIGHT AS WELL QUIT UMNO & HOP OVER TO BERSATU

PETALING JAYA: The majority of Umno’s Supreme Council members have agreed to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government before Aug 1.

Speaking to FMT on condition of anonymity, a member of the Supreme Council said they were called in by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in stages to obtain their agreement.

“This decision to pull the plug will also thwart the plans for (foreign minister) Hishammuddin Hussein’s group, which wants Umno to remain in PN for him to be appointed as deputy prime minister,” said the member.

In January, Nazri Aziz had been among the first to withdraw support for Muhyiddin Yassin but he has changed his mind now.

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Nazri Aziz has backtracked on his decision to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

Speaking to FMT, the Padang Rengas MP said this was because the Umno annual general assembly had resolved to support the PN administration until the next general election (GE15).

“Neither the president nor the Supreme Council can reverse these resolutions,” he said.

In January, Nazri held a press conference announcing he was withdrawing support for Muhyiddin.

Nazri also reiterated his claim that the majority of Barisan Nasional MPs do not want coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to be their spokesman.

“We want Hishammuddin Hussein.”

Nazri’s remarks come amid reports that Umno MPs were being summoned to withdraw their support for the government before Aug 1.

Quoting sources, Utusan Malaysia said more than 10 Umno MPs who are also Supreme Council members had been called to meet party president Zahid and deputy president Mohamad Hasan at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

“The president and his deputy plan to submit a motion to the Supreme Council for Umno to retract its support for the government in the near future.

“Their reason is that it’s time for Umno to take the lead, despite many feeling that this isn’t the right time,” the source told the news outlet.

