PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Nazri Aziz has backtracked on his decision to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

Speaking to FMT, the Padang Rengas MP said this was because the Umno annual general assembly had resolved to support the PN administration until the next general election (GE15).

“We were also very clear on our ‘no Anwar, no DAP’ stand. These resolutions can only be reversed at an extraordinary general meeting.

“Neither the president nor the Supreme Council can reverse these resolutions,” he said.

In January, Nazri held a press conference announcing he was withdrawing support for Muhyiddin.

Nazri also reiterated his claim that the majority of Barisan Nasional MPs do not want coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to be their spokesman.

“We want Hishammuddin Hussein.”

Nazri’s remarks come amid reports that Umno MPs were being summoned to withdraw their support for the government before Aug 1.

Quoting sources, Utusan Malaysia said more than 10 Umno MPs who are also Supreme Council members had been called to meet party president Zahid and deputy president Mohamad Hasan at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

“The president and his deputy plan to submit a motion to the Supreme Council for Umno to retract its support for the government in the near future.

“Their reason is that it’s time for Umno to take the lead, despite many feeling that this isn’t the right time,” the source told the news outlet.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

