BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN IS FINISHED! WHETHER HE TRIES TO KEEP DUPING THE KING & PEOPLE WITH A HOLLOW ‘SPECIAL PARLIAMENT SITTING’ BEFORE AUG 1 NO LONGER MATTERS – ZAHID WINS SUPREME COUNCIL VOTE TO PULL UMNO OUT OF PN GOVT BEFORE EXPIRY OF EMERGENCY – WHILE PAKATAN GIVES MUHYIDDIN UNTIL JULY 5, THE SAME DATE ZAHID HAS THREATENED TO WITHDRAW FROM PN, IF MUHYIDDIN DOES NOT REOPEN PARLIAMENT

Parliament to convene before August 1

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has agreed that Parliament will convene before August 1, said Takiyuddin Hassan.

The de facto law minister said the date of the meeting will be decided by the cabinet at its meeting on July 7.

“The prime minister, as the head of Parliament, has decided to call for a Parliament sitting as soon as possible, before August 1, 2021,” he said in a statement today.

“This will be finalised during the July 7 cabinet meeting.

“The federal government abides by the king’s views on all matters pertaining to the administration of the country, including those related to the reconvening of Parliament.”

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in a message to the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara heads, has reiterated his earlier decree that Parliament should convene “as soon as possible”.

In a statement on June 29, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong has conveyed this to lower house speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and upper house president Rais Yatim during audience that morning.

“During the one-hour session, which was also attended by Dewan Negara deputy president Mohamad Ali Mohamad and Dewan Rakyat deputy speakers Azalina Othman Said and Rashid Hasnon, the king reiterated that Parliament needs to reconvene immediately, adhering to guidelines and standard operating procedure put in place by the government,” the statement read.

“This is to allow the emergency proclamation and its ordinances to be tabled in Parliament, as stipulated under clause 150 of the federal constitution.”

This article outlines that both the proclamation and ordinances can be revoked if Parliament elects to do so.

On June 16, after a Conference of Rulers meeting, the king decreed that Parliament should convene as soon as possible to debate on the emergency ordinances.

In a separate statement, the Conference of Rulers decreed that emergency should not be extended beyond August 1.

Fadil said the king also felt that all parliamentary select committees must continue meeting to provide checks and balances.

“This is to ensure an administration that is transparent, and acts with integrity and responsibility, especially on public policy issues, fiscal issues and public spending,” he said.

A day later, in a joint statement, Azhar and Rais said Muhyiddin has been informed of the king’s decree.

“It is proposed to the prime minister that a special sitting be held before Aug 1,” they added.

Umno gets Supreme Council support to leave Perikatan before August 1

Party sources say Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been collecting signatures for a motion to leave the Perikatan Nasional government during meetings. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 2, 2021.

MORE than 30 Umno supreme council members have signed a motion authorising the party to leave the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government before August 1, according to sources.

Umno leadership has been calling up its Supreme Council members to get them to ink a motion to withdraw from the government, which it wanted to table at its next Supreme Council meeting. Party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had been collating their consent during meetings at the party’s headquarters attended by deputy president Mohamad Hasan and secretary-general Ahmad Maslan. The Umno Supreme Council is comprised of 47 members; 25 of whom are elected members. The party has 42 members in the 222-seat Parliament and its withdrawal of support will result in the collapse of the PN government. The move to end ties comes amid an ultimatum by the party’s political bureau on June 21 demanding that Parliament convene within 14 days. Ahmad Zahid had said failure for Parliament to convene would be an insult to the monarchy. He said the government must respect the orders of the Agong and the Conference of Rulers to call for Parliament as soon as possible. “As such, the government shouldn’t attempt to delay holding a Parliament session by reinterpreting what the royal personages said last week. “In the end, the Agong and the Conference of Rulers have agreed on the same issue,” Zahid said in a statement. The Agong, after meeting political leaders and the rulers last week, had decreed that Parliament must convene as soon as possible. The government appears reluctant to obey the royal decree, with de facto law and parliamentary affairs minister Takiyuddin Hassan saying the royal statement did not specify when the house should sit. The Conference of Rulers issued a similar statement, which also stated there was no need to extend the state of emergency when it ends on August 1. Parliamentary sittings, state legislative assemblies and elections are suspended under the emergency, prompting criticism of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for dodging checks and balances. In February, the king had decreed that Parliament should meet even during a state of emergency. The emergency that was enforced on January 11 to effectively fight the pandemic is to end on August 1. Pakatan gives Muhyiddin until July 5 to decide when Parliament can meet The Pakatan Harapan presidential council, in a statement today, says it would give Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin until July 5 to formally give a date for Parliament to sit. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 2, 2021. THE Pakatan Harapan presidential council today urged lawmakers from both sides of the divide to meet in Parliament on July 19 if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin doesn’t give a date for the house to sit.