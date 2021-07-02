IN GOOD TIMES, UMNO & BERSATU KEEP TELLING MALAYS NOT TO WORRY – THE GOVT WILL GIVE YOU SPECIAL AID ALWAYS – NOW IN BAD TIMES WHEN ALL MALAYSIANS ARE GOING HUNGRY – PAS, BERSATU & EVEN SOME IN UMNO SUDDENLY SAY ‘CRUTCH MENTALITY’ & DEPENDENCY IS NOT THE MUSLIM WAY – AND ‘WHITE FLAG’ FOOD AID MUST BE SHUNNED – EVEN IF THE HUNGRY HAVE TO BEG OR STARVE!

MALAYSIANS are raising white flags because they cannot put food on the table, said Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

In a Facebook post today, Puad said that it is not that Malaysians don’t want to work but prefer to beg on the streets.

“They cannot work because of the lockdowns that have caused them to lose their jobs and incomes,” Puad said.

The white flag (#BenderaPutih) movement was started by social media users who urged those who need help during the lockdown to raise a white flag outside their homes, and the public to provide assistance when they see the flags.

Puad said Malaysians are not going to raise the white flag all their lives or every day. The donations they will get will only last a week at most.

“So, it’s not right for the Perikatan Nasional politicians to belittle the efforts of Malaysians,” said the former Batu Pahat MP.

Puad was commenting on Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who had said the state government will not help anyone raising a white flag.

Sanusi said the movement was “propaganda” designed to make the Perikatan Nasional government look bad.

“I’ve said this repeatedly that this is political propaganda to give the perception that his government has failed when in fact it is doing well in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the PAS politician yesterday.

Puad responded by asking if Sanusi’s allegations are also political.

“Are they worried that Perikatan will be shamed and lose the next elections?” said the Umno leader.

“Religious leaders should always think of the best intentions instead of this,” said Puad, indirectly taking a swipe at Sanusi. TMI