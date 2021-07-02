IN GOOD TIMES, UMNO & BERSATU KEEP TELLING MALAYS NOT TO WORRY – THE GOVT WILL GIVE YOU SPECIAL AID ALWAYS – NOW IN BAD TIMES WHEN ALL MALAYSIANS ARE GOING HUNGRY – PAS, BERSATU & EVEN SOME IN UMNO SUDDENLY SAY ‘CRUTCH MENTALITY’ & DEPENDENCY IS NOT THE MUSLIM WAY – AND ‘WHITE FLAG’ FOOD AID MUST BE SHUNNED – EVEN IF THE HUNGRY HAVE TO BEG OR STARVE!
Does Perikatan fear #BenderaPutih campaign, asks Puad
MALAYSIANS are raising white flags because they cannot put food on the table, said Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi.
In a Facebook post today, Puad said that it is not that Malaysians don’t want to work but prefer to beg on the streets.
“They cannot work because of the lockdowns that have caused them to lose their jobs and incomes,” Puad said.
The white flag (#BenderaPutih) movement was started by social media users who urged those who need help during the lockdown to raise a white flag outside their homes, and the public to provide assistance when they see the flags.
“So, it’s not right for the Perikatan Nasional politicians to belittle the efforts of Malaysians,” said the former Batu Pahat MP.
Puad was commenting on Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who had said the state government will not help anyone raising a white flag.
Sanusi said the movement was “propaganda” designed to make the Perikatan Nasional government look bad.
“I’ve said this repeatedly that this is political propaganda to give the perception that his government has failed when in fact it is doing well in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the PAS politician yesterday.
Puad responded by asking if Sanusi’s allegations are also political.
“Are they worried that Perikatan will be shamed and lose the next elections?” said the Umno leader.
“Religious leaders should always think of the best intentions instead of this,” said Puad, indirectly taking a swipe at Sanusi. TMI
White flags symbolise govt failure, says Ramasamy
“The campaign reflects two important but inter-related things: the Covid-19 pandemic has rendered it extremely difficult for sections of society even to survive.
“Second, exposed the sheer hollowness of the government in arresting the pandemic.
The white flag campaign started earlier this week to enable people to seek immediate assistance from friends and neighbours.
Ramasamy said that the government, despite all its rhetoric, has not been able to contain the pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on the lives of ordinary people.
He blamed the federal government over its over centralised nature of the procurement and distribution of the vaccines, and the failure to take account of the differences among states and districts in the prevention of the pandemic.
He added that ordinary citizens faced the brunt of the effects of the pandemic.
He also said that many Malaysians were finding it difficult to provide the bare essentials for the survival of their families, and the number of suicide cases was going up.
“Jobs have been lost, businesses have come to a grinding halt, cases of Covid-19 are going up, and most importantly the government, apart from the standard measures, has no imaginative response to the everyday difficulties faced by Malaysians.
“The government might as well throw in the towel in containing the pandemic.”
Ramasamy said that the white flag campaign has given some hope because the response from fellow Malaysians has been encouraging.
“The good news is that the campaign is eliciting favourable responses to the affected families and individuals.” TMI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.