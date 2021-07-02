BOMBSHELL – AGONG A POWERLESS RUBBER-STAMP? LEST ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN FORGETS – THE KING IS ALSO COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE MILITARY – NO AMOUNT ‘DIARRHOEA’ CAN SAVE MUHYIDDIN IF HE & HIS GANG INSIST ON DICTATORSHIP
PM Hides Behind Diarrhoea After King’s Third Warning – A Military Intervention If Muhyiddin Insists On Dictatorship
From international news media to punk rockers to comedians, everyone seems to have taken notice of the breaking news – Malaysian Prime Minister Mahiaddin was hospitalized after suffering a bout of diarrhoea. The condition must be life threatening for the Prime Minister Office to issue an official statement, telling the planet Earth about the premier’s bowel problem.
Mahiaddin should sack his advisers, or whoever that hatched the silly stunt. Psychologically, the trick was to get sympathy. But instead of feelings of pity for his misfortune, everyone was having fun ridiculing, mocking and laughing at the backdoor prime minister’s childish excuse. People can’t remember a prime minister or a president of a country who had pulled such a dumb drama.
In short, no world leaders would be stupid enough to whine and cry publicly about passing loose or watery bowel movements. However, Mahaiddin alias Muhyiddin isn’t any ordinary chief executive of a country. He’s an illegitimate prime minister who is fast losing power. And the desperate man will do anything, including hiding in the toilet, if that’s what it takes to cling to power.
Of course, there’s nothing wrong with the prime minister. Unless he has fallen prey to his most trusted lieutenant, Senior Minister Azmin Ali, his bowel is perfectly fine. The reason why he was shitting bricks has everything to do with the special meeting between the Agong (King) and Speakers of both Lower and Upper Houses – Azhar Azizan Harun and Rais Yatim.
The next day (Wednesday, June 30) after the royal audience, the chairs of both Houses, the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of Representative) Azhar Harun and the Speaker of Dewan Negara (Upper House of Representative) Rais Yatim made a joint statement. They said the King has decreed that parliamentary sittings should reconvene before Aug 1, 2021.
The joint statement was a humiliating U-turn from an earlier one made by the same despicable Speakers. On June 25, in a joint statement, both Azhar and Rais arrogantly announced that a proposed hybrid Parliament session can only happen in late August or the first week of September this year. The errand boys also said the decision had the approval of the prime minister.
In fact, the illegitimate prime minister was so determined to challenge the King that on the same day (June 25) after the Speakers’ joint statement, Attorney General Idrus Harun, the brother of disgraced Speaker Azhar Harun, said the Agong cannot summon the Parliament to meet – unless under the Cabinet’s advice. But the coordinated attacks didn’t stop there.
Two days later (June 27), the backdoor government was so confident it could arm-twist the Agong that PAS Islamist party secretary-general and de-facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan had once again announced the Parliament can only convene after the State of Emergency ends on August 1. It was yet another reminder and warning to the King to back off.
So, when both Speakers changed their tune in favour of the King’s decree for the federal legislature to meet before the current Emergency expires on August 1, Mr Mahiaddin was practically shitting in his pants. With hungry and angry people on his side, it appears the monarch was ready to confront the prime minister, even if it means it could trigger a Constitutional Crisis.
However, A.G. Idrus Harun’s opinion could be both bias and wrong. He could not explain the fact that the King is vested by the Constitution to summon for the Parliament to meet within six (6) months between the last proceeding in the last session and the date appointed for its first proceeding in the next session, failing which the Parliament will automatically dissolve.
More importantly, when Sultan Abdullah issued his first decree on Feb 24 that the Parliament can meet during the Emergency period, all the three stooges – Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun, Dewan Negara Speaker Rais Yatim and Attorney General Idrus Harun – were the same people who had advised the monarch.
Even if the power-hungry Muhyiddin dares to issue an order to drag the Agong out of the Parliament building, who will dare to execute it? Like it or not, when Sultan Abdullah orders the Parliament to reopen, it will also mean a war has been declared, which in turn a motion of no confidence will be the first order of business and voila, the prime minister loses his legitimacy in the Parliament.
Sure, the regime can cry, whine and bitch about the legality of the reopening of the Parliament and the dismissal of Mahiaddin. They can definitely sue the Malay Ruler at the Federal Court. However, it would be water under the bridge once the prime minister loses the vote of confidence in the Parliament, leading to the appointment of a new prime minister.
If Muhyiddin continues to make dangerous moves to establish a dictatorship, the crisis could take a turn for the worse. While it’s true that Agong reigns, and does not rule, it’s worth to note that the King – the Federal Head of State – is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces, the highest-ranking office in the command structure of the Malaysian military.
Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin may control the police force. But if the Commander-in-Chief mobilizes the military, even his boy – Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani – will be sharing the same toilet with Prime Minister Muhyiddin, shitting in their pants. The real reason Muhyiddin weaponized diarrhoea was to skip the regular Wednesday meeting with Agong.
FINANCE TWITTER
.