BOMBSHELL – AGONG A POWERLESS RUBBER-STAMP? LEST ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN FORGETS – THE KING IS ALSO COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE MILITARY – NO AMOUNT ‘DIARRHOEA’ CAN SAVE MUHYIDDIN IF HE & HIS GANG INSIST ON DICTATORSHIP

PM Hides Behind Diarrhoea After King’s Third Warning – A Military Intervention If Muhyiddin Insists On Dictatorship

From international news media to punk rockers to comedians, everyone seems to have taken notice of the breaking news – Malaysian Prime Minister Mahiaddin was hospitalized after suffering a bout of diarrhoea. The condition must be life threatening for the Prime Minister Office to issue an official statement, telling the planet Earth about the premier’s bowel problem.

This is the first time a prime minister has used such a cheap gimmick to hide in the toilet. The problem with such a stunning story is this – nobody believes it. That’s because diarrhoea is a common excuse used by workers – even students – to skip work or class. Even if Mr Muhyiddin was hit by diarrhoea, he should not make a mountain out of a molehill.

Mahiaddin should sack his advisers, or whoever that hatched the silly stunt. Psychologically, the trick was to get sympathy. But instead of feelings of pity for his misfortune, everyone was having fun ridiculing, mocking and laughing at the backdoor prime minister’s childish excuse. People can’t remember a prime minister or a president of a country who had pulled such a dumb drama.

Exactly why can’t the prime minister, who has access to top medical care at his fingertip, fixes a minor issue like diarrhoea is beyond comprehension. He could try the 100-Plus isotonic sports drink served at room temperature. As suggested by some naughty netizens on the social media, he could also try the decades-old trustworthy “Chi-Kit Teck Aun” pills.

In short, no world leaders would be stupid enough to whine and cry publicly about passing loose or watery bowel movements. However, Mahaiddin alias Muhyiddin isn’t any ordinary chief executive of a country. He’s an illegitimate prime minister who is fast losing power. And the desperate man will do anything, including hiding in the toilet, if that’s what it takes to cling to power.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with the prime minister. Unless he has fallen prey to his most trusted lieutenant, Senior Minister Azmin Ali, his bowel is perfectly fine. The reason why he was shitting bricks has everything to do with the special meeting between the Agong (King) and Speakers of both Lower and Upper Houses – Azhar Azizan Harun and Rais Yatim.

The prime minister’s office claimed Muhyiddin started having diarrhoea on Tuesday night (June 29) and was hospitalised the following morning for treatment and monitoring. Coincidentally, June 29 was the same day Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and Speaker Rais Yatim met with King Sultan Abdullah after both were suddenly summoned on June 25 to the Palace.

The next day (Wednesday, June 30) after the royal audience, the chairs of both Houses, the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of Representative) Azhar Harun and the Speaker of Dewan Negara (Upper House of Representative) Rais Yatim made a joint statement. They said the King has decreed that parliamentary sittings should reconvene before Aug 1, 2021.

The joint statement was a humiliating U-turn from an earlier one made by the same despicable Speakers. On June 25, in a joint statement, both Azhar and Rais arrogantly announced that a proposed hybrid Parliament session can only happen in late August or the first week of September this year. The errand boys also said the decision had the approval of the prime minister.

The earlier joint statement was deliberately orchestrated and organized to send warnings to the Agong and all the 9 Malay Rulers, whom, after the June 16 special emergency meeting , had decreed that not only the current State of Emergency will not be extended after its expiry on August 1, but also that the Parliament should reconvene “as soon as possible”.

In fact, the illegitimate prime minister was so determined to challenge the King that on the same day (June 25) after the Speakers’ joint statement, Attorney General Idrus Harun, the brother of disgraced Speaker Azhar Harun, said the Agong cannot summon the Parliament to meet – unless under the Cabinet’s advice. But the coordinated attacks didn’t stop there.

Two days later (June 27), the backdoor government was so confident it could arm-twist the Agong that PAS Islamist party secretary-general and de-facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan had once again announced the Parliament can only convene after the State of Emergency ends on August 1. It was yet another reminder and warning to the King to back off.

Therefore, the whole drama is quite simple. Speakers of both Houses were ordered by their political master – PM Muhyiddin – to issue a joint statement on June 25 to ignore the royal decree for the Parliament to reconvene. On the same day, the insulted King summoned both Speakers to the Palace on June 29, after which they, along with their deputies, got an earful from the monarch.

With tail between legs, the humiliated Speakers Azhar Harun and Rais Yatim went back to update PM Muhyiddin that the mission had failed. As they said – three strikes and you’re out . The Agong had given three warnings or decrees – first on February 24 , second on June 16 and the third was slapped on the faces of the House Speakers and their deputies on June 29.

So, when both Speakers changed their tune in favour of the King’s decree for the federal legislature to meet before the current Emergency expires on August 1, Mr Mahiaddin was practically shitting in his pants. With hungry and angry people on his side, it appears the monarch was ready to confront the prime minister, even if it means it could trigger a Constitutional Crisis.

But what exactly had Agong said during the royal meeting that had spooked the prime minister until he needed to be hospitalized for diarrhoea? There have been debates whether the King can call for the Parliament to reconvene himself, or he must obey the prime minister’s advice. The A.G. had argued that the King remains powerless, although the Proclamation of Emergency had been declared.

However, A.G. Idrus Harun’s opinion could be both bias and wrong. He could not explain the fact that the King is vested by the Constitution to summon for the Parliament to meet within six (6) months between the last proceeding in the last session and the date appointed for its first proceeding in the next session, failing which the Parliament will automatically dissolve.

More importantly, when Sultan Abdullah issued his first decree on Feb 24 that the Parliament can meet during the Emergency period, all the three stooges – Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun, Dewan Negara Speaker Rais Yatim and Attorney General Idrus Harun – were the same people who had advised the monarch.

An Emergency is a double-edged sword. Agong, armed with the understanding that he has the powers to summon Parliament to meet under the Emergency Ordinance, may do exactly that. Supposing he calls for the reopening of the Parliament without the prime minister’s blessing, what could the regime do about it? Will the police block the arrival of the King for the opening of Parliament sitting?

Even if the power-hungry Muhyiddin dares to issue an order to drag the Agong out of the Parliament building, who will dare to execute it? Like it or not, when Sultan Abdullah orders the Parliament to reopen, it will also mean a war has been declared, which in turn a motion of no confidence will be the first order of business and voila, the prime minister loses his legitimacy in the Parliament.

Sure, the regime can cry, whine and bitch about the legality of the reopening of the Parliament and the dismissal of Mahiaddin. They can definitely sue the Malay Ruler at the Federal Court. However, it would be water under the bridge once the prime minister loses the vote of confidence in the Parliament, leading to the appointment of a new prime minister.

There’s no provision in the Federal Constitution for the reinstatement of a prime minister who had been wrongly sacked, something which Donald Trump and his supporters are trying to do too with the allegations that Joe Biden had stolen the U. S. presidency. That was why both arrogant Azhar Harun and Rais Yatim suddenly lost their balls after the royal audience.

If Muhyiddin continues to make dangerous moves to establish a dictatorship, the crisis could take a turn for the worse. While it’s true that Agong reigns, and does not rule, it’s worth to note that the King – the Federal Head of State – is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces, the highest-ranking office in the command structure of the Malaysian military.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin may control the police force. But if the Commander-in-Chief mobilizes the military, even his boy – Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani – will be sharing the same toilet with Prime Minister Muhyiddin, shitting in their pants. The real reason Muhyiddin weaponized diarrhoea was to skip the regular Wednesday meeting with Agong.