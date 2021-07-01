LET’S ‘CIRIT’ TOGETHER – MALAYSIA & ITS ECONOMY HAVE CROSSED THE POINT OF NO RETURN WITH EMCO ON SELANGOR & KL, WHICH CONTRIBUTES 40% OF NATION’S GDP – EXPERTS WARN ‘THE SCARS WILL REMAIN FOR A LONG TIME, WITH THE CHILDREN PAYING THE HIGHER COST OF IDEOLOGICALLY DRIVEN POLICIES’

‘EMCO will take huge economic toll on Selangor, KL’

PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) announced in large parts of Selangor and certain areas in Kuala Lumpur will leave prolonged scars on their already struggling economy, warned an economist.

Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today that all districts in Selangor, except Sabak Bernam, will be placed under an EMCO from July 3-16 after a spike in cases in the state.

Carmelo Ferlito, CEO of the Center for Market Education, noted that while Selangor and Kuala Lumpur host 25.5% of the Malaysian population, they contribute 40% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“I believe that at this point, the national economic resilience of the country is compromised for good and the scars will remain for a long time, with our children paying the higher cost of ideologically driven policies,” he said.

Stressing that policies need to be based on a sound trade-off analysis, he cited a recent study by two economists which found that Malaysia has spent RM8 billion to treat Covid-19 patients while the cost of lockdowns was estimated at around RM175 billion per year.

“Investing in the healthcare system for prevention (measures) and timely treatment will cost just a fraction of lockdown costs,” he pointed out.

“So, why insist on a very costly policy that does not produce any significant result?”

He said the country needs a 180-degree change in strategy centred around a focus on developing effective treatments to minimise mortality rates instead of focusing on daily cases.

He also called for the economy to be opened up, but noted this should be accompanied by compulsory weekly tests and the use of effective contact tracing software.

Another economist said that ensuring the EMCO in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur is limited to 14 days will help prevent sustained damage to the affected area’s economies.

“The daily economic losses can be contained if the EMCO is kept as short as possible and not extended,” said Yeah Kim Leng, an economics professor at Sunway University.

“What’s important is for the government to get relief resources ready, especially food and other essential items, for households not able to sustain themselves.”

Yeah said that given the rising infections, the targeted lockdown was needed to prevent critical care facilities from being overwhelmed.

Together with the lockdown, the government needs to accelerate vaccination in those areas, and hope to reduce the infection rate in EMCO areas within the 14 days.

He also called for an “integrated strategy” to contain infections in EMCO areas, stressing that stricter enforcement, monitoring and compliance of SOPs should go hand-in-hand with enhanced testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Syed Hussain Syed Husman pointed out that employers, who have already been suffering with the nationwide total lockdown which started on June 1, will now be faced with more difficulties.

He said the lockdown would be especially difficult for SMEs and micro enterprises that are not included in the government’s list of essential economic and service sectors.

“Many more businesses will close and the suffering is only increasing,” he warned.

“Without any revenue during the lockdown, it will be extremely challenging for them to remain sustainable.”

Ferlito noted that the distinction between essential and non-essential services should be abandoned as every business is essential for the person relying on it to put food on the table.

He also observed that the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses is “impossible” to be drawn in practice within a complex economic system.

“What if you can produce food but you do not have your packaging?” he asked.

“And what if your customers are closed? What about transportation and logistics and all the maintenance services required to keep trucks and machines going?

“Drawing a distinction is a symptom of deep economic ignorance.”

Selangor MPs slam ‘clueless’ knee-jerk EMCO

PETALING JAYA: Two Selangor MPs have slammed the “clueless” Perikatan Nasional-led government over the decision to impose an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) over most of the state from July 3 to July 16.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the EMCO would be pointless if many sectors were still operating while leaving other companies and workers to suffer under the lockdown.

Santiago told FMT that the government must conduct mass screenings and vaccinations in the state, urging Putrajaya to bring the vaccines to the people rather than making them wait and go for appointments.

“Otherwise, it’s just a waste of time and you’re destroying the country and making our people poorer. Do you know the number of people who are out of a job and living in fear? This government has completely lost the plot.

“Go ahead and vaccinate everyone in Klang. I’ll make the arrangements for the minister, including for everyone in the factories, and I’m happy to make available all the resources he needs,” he said.

Describing the EMCO with relaxed SOPs as a knee-jerk reaction, the DAP man said such tight movement restrictions should have been implemented at the start of the lockdown in June.

“If factories are the problem, then make it mandatory for factories to test their workers once every three days using the rapid test kits. Then you can solve the problem.”

Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad said the EMCO announced did not seem sufficiently targeted and failed to identify where clusters were.

Citing how Amirudin Shari had said 80% of clusters in the state came from factories, Khalid said it looked like Putrajaya was not taking into account the views of the Selangor menteri besar or the state’s Covid-19 task force.

Expressing disappointment at Ismail’s announcement, he said the government also failed to give sufficient notice to people, fearing that residents would resort to panic-buying over the next two days.

“People are already in dire straits and you clamp down even more tightly. Even though some places have no clusters and problems, suddenly everyone has to be locked down. It doesn’t seem to be well thought out.

“It’s a knee-jerk kind of reaction just to show that Putrajaya is doing something because of the increasing number of cases. It would be so much better if they worked hand in hand with the state government to analyse where the problems are.

“I don’t know what they are trying to do. They seem clueless to the problems faced by the rakyat,” he told FMT.

The Amanah communications director was also dumbfounded by the limiting of operation hours for eateries to 8am to 8pm again, questioning the government’s logic behind this when they were already allowing food outlets to open.

“When they reduce operation hours in that manner, people will be crowding the shops to buy food in that shorter time frame. I don’t understand the logic behind this regulation.

“It’s really adding burden on the rakyat and not addressing the problem itself.”

The EMCO will affect 34 sub-districts in Selangor and 14 localities in KL from Saturday.

Ismail had said the health ministry would be conducting Covid-19 tests on everyone affected while vaccination efforts would be “increased”.

