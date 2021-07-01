HEIGHT OF HYPOCRISY – ‘LIVES MUST BE PRIORITIZED’, SAYS ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI AS HE LAUNCHES EMCO IN S’GOR & KL – YET HIS PN GOVT REFUSES TO HELP THE HUNGRY & DESTITUTE JUST BECAUSE THEY DARE TO WAVE THE ‘WHITE FLAG’ – AN SOS FOR FOOD AID THAT MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT, KNOWN FOR ITS ARROGANT STUPIDITY, FEARS WILL EXPOSE THE EXTENT OF ITS MISGOVERNANCE
Covid-19: Economy matters, but lives and security must be prioritised, Ismail Sabri says after announcing EMCO in Selangor, KL
KUALA LUMPUR — While the nation’s economy is important, the lives and security of the people must be prioritised, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today, after the abrupt announcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in most areas in Selangor and select areas in Kuala Lumpur.
“No matter how far our outlook is, what’s closest to the heart is still all of the Malaysian people. As important as the national economy is, the lives and safety of the people must be given priority,” he said on Facebook.
He said this was the reason why he announced the EMCO where economic activities are not allowed, including the closure of factories.
“I pray to Allah that we can reduce the rate of this infection immediately for the sake of our people and our beloved country,” he added.
In his press statement earlier, Ismail Sabri announced today the districts in Selangor and several areas in Kuala Lumpur reported cases of Covid-19 exceeding 12.1 per cent or 100,000 population.
The EMCO will among others restrict those in areas affected to stay at home with only one from each household allowed to buy essential goods, along with an 8pm curfew.
It will take effect on Saturday and end on July 16.
Report: Kedah MB says won’t help those who raise white flag for help, cites propaganda against govt
Utusan Malaysia reported Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor saying only those who lodge a request for help by phone to the official channel the Disaster Control Operation Centre (PKOB) will be given food aide throughout the current movement control order.
“We have distributed PKOB numbers for all districts and the numbers for the people’s representative service center for the public to call for food aid.
“You do not need to raise the white flag to ask PKOB for help when you can use social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook,” Sanusi was quoted saying in Utusan Malaysia.
“I’ve said this repeatedly that this is political propaganda to give the perception that his government has failed when in fact it is doing well in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.
Despite Sanusi’s claim, the movement called #BenderaPutih was started by the public as a means to signal for help and to aid fellow citizens who are struggling to cope with the lockdown.
Following the start of the campaign, many other politicians have gone to the ground to find these flags and offer aid, while other members of the public have started charity drive to help those affected. MALAY MAIL
