CRUEL, ARROGANT & EVEN DOWNRIGHT EVIL – BUT PAS & PN GOVT PREFER THEIR PEOPLE TO STARVE – REFUSE TO HELP THOSE WHO RAISE WHITE FLAGS – THE SYMBOLS OF THEIR OWN FAILURE TO LOOK AFTER THEIR OWN PEOPLE, INSTEAD CITES ‘PROPAGANDA AGAINST GOVT’

ALOR SETAR, 27 Mei -- Menteri Besar Kedah Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor pada sidang media selepas mempengerusikan Mesyuarat Exco di Wisma Darul Aman hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

Report: Kedah MB says won’t help those who raise white flag for help, cites propaganda against govt

KUALA LUMPUR— The Kedah government has reportedly said it will not be sending help to anyone who raises the white flag to ask for help to get through the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

Utusan Malaysia reported Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor saying only those who lodge a request for help by phone to the official channel the Disaster Control Operation Centre (PKOB) will be given food aide throughout the current movement control order.

“We have distributed PKOB numbers for all districts and the numbers for the people’s representative service center for the public to call for food aid.

“You do not need to raise the white flag to ask PKOB for help when you can use social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook,” Sanusi was quoted saying in Utusan Malaysia.

Sanusi claimed the use of the white flag is merely political propaganda to further nail the notion that the government has failed them.

“I’ve said this repeatedly that this is political propaganda to give the perception that his government has failed when in fact it is doing well in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Despite Sanusi’s claim, the movement called #BenderaPutih was started by the public as a means to signal for help and to aid fellow citizens who are struggling to cope with the lockdown.

Following the start of the campaign, many other politicians have gone to the ground to find these flags and offer aid, while other members of the public have started charity drive to help those affected. MKINI

Report: Kuantan residents say told to remove white flags by community leader, cops

Noni Umpik ties a white flag at her rented home in Jalan Foochow, Kuching, June 30, 2021. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR — Several residents in Bukit Setongkol in Kuantan, Pahang, reportedly claimed they were ordered to remove the white flags placed in front of their houses, after it was placed there as a plea for help.

Sinar Harian reported the residents as saying that they were told putting up the white flags was considered an offence, and that a fine would be issued if they failed to take them down.

The flags were placed on Tuesday, and removed yesterday on the instructions of an individual said to have been accompanied by three police officers.

One resident, who only wanted to be known as Ana, 43, said the other residents and herself decided to raise the flags as most of them have almost run out of food supplies.

“Most of us here worked as traders and labourers, who lost our sources of income when the movement control order 3.0 was implemented.

“Indeed after the flags went up an association stopped by to donate goods, but then a local leader came by and reprimanded us to take it down, as it is an offence and not permitted by the police,” she said, during a visit by Teruntum assemblyman Sim Chong Siang earlier today.

Ana said the residents were confused when told it is an offence to raise a white flag, as there is an ongoing social media campaign nationwide to do so, and some who raised white flags received aid.

A video of the incident went online on Facebook, which drew Internet users’ attention.

On his part, Sim who is from PKR said the order to remove the white flag raised by residents who need aid should not have occurred.

“If indeed this is disallowed by the police, it should be explained as such as there have been no problems elsewhere.

“The objective of this campaign is to make it easier for aid and supplies to be channelled to those who need it the most and are desperate,” he said.

Sim added the local leader in question should have realised the meaning of the white flag, and come by to find out and if needed to render assistance.

The assemblyman also provided aid to the families in Bukit Setonglok during his visit.  MALAY MAIL

Soy sauce, eggs and white T-shirt at family home housing 13

For the past two months, a family from Kampung Pasar Lama, Pasir Tumboh, Kelantan, has been struggling after their source of income was cut off.

Apart from relying on existing savings, Noramaslina Nazir, 45, and 12 other members of her family have been dependent upon help provided by elected representatives to survive.

However, that help could only be sustained for a certain period of time, and Noramasline and her husband Suhaimi Idris, 51, were only able to prepare rice with soy sauce eggs as their daily meal for the whole family.

Noramaslina said her husband, who works as a construction worker, has not been able to do his job for the past two months, especially since the implementation of the full movement restriction (lockdown) began on June 1.

“For the last two months, my husband has not been able to work, we only eat what we have. Usually, rice with eggs.

“Occasionally, there are donations from elected representatives who send essential items such as rice, oil, and eggs,” she told Malaysiakini at her house, today.

A few days ago, the supply of necessities at Noramaslina’s house almost ran out, forcing them to hang a white T-shirt to appeal for help as part of the campaign to fly white flags in a call for aid.

Noramaslina explained that the decision to hang a white shirt on the front steps of their house was made at 3pm yesterday before an NGO arrived two hours later to hand over donations to the family.

“After being advised by a friend to hang a white flag, my husband and I agreed to hang a white shirt in front of the house as the food supply could only last for a few more days.

“It’s not because the children don’t like chicken or fish, but the food is quite expensive and eggs are more economical.

Alhamdulillah, yesterday there were several NGOs present to provide basic necessities including cash,” she said.

“I plan to hang the white shirt for just a few days to ensure enough food supply. I also thank all those who donated,” Noramaslina added.

Restaurant helper in similar predicament

Another couple who lost their source of income due to MCO 3.0 also decided to raise a white flag in front of their house in Kampung Gelang Mas, Pasir Mas, Kelantan to ask for help from the public.

Mother of three, Salmizan Yusof, 36, said her husband, who used to work at a restaurant, lost his job when his workplace let go of workers.

“Because my husband lost his job, we had to bear the arrears of rent for three months of RM350 a month because we could not afford to pay it immediately.

“My husband takes a wage to wash the neighbours’ cars and it is not enough because we have small twins who are nine months old and their brother who is 13 years old.

“So, after I read the people’s initiative to fly the white flag on social media, I decided to make the flag using a white shirt and my husband put it up yesterday in front of the house,” she said when met by Malaysiakini at her house.

Salmizan said after raising the white flag, some parties came to provide assistance immediately.

“I hoisted the flag at 10pm last night, and this morning, the tok penghulu (village head) came to the house and gave donations in the form of milk and disposable baby diapers.

“There are also neighbours who gave food such as rice, eggs and vermicelli,” she added.

Salmizan said she was moved by the response.

“An individual named Afifee also came to give baby milk formula and disposable diapers after my neighbour informed me about the white flag.

“All this help will really ease my burden, especially to get the milk that I really need for my little twins,” she added. MKINI

