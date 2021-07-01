CRUEL, ARROGANT & EVEN DOWNRIGHT EVIL – BUT PAS & PN GOVT PREFER THEIR PEOPLE TO STARVE – REFUSE TO HELP THOSE WHO RAISE WHITE FLAGS – THE SYMBOLS OF THEIR OWN FAILURE TO LOOK AFTER THEIR OWN PEOPLE, INSTEAD CITES ‘PROPAGANDA AGAINST GOVT’

For the past two months, a family from Kampung Pasar Lama, Pasir Tumboh, Kelantan, has been struggling after their source of income was cut off.
Apart from relying on existing savings, Noramaslina Nazir, 45, and 12 other members of her family have been dependent upon help provided by elected representatives to survive.
However, that help could only be sustained for a certain period of time, and Noramasline and her husband Suhaimi Idris, 51, were only able to prepare rice with soy sauce eggs as their daily meal for the whole family.
Noramaslina said her husband, who works as a construction worker, has not been able to do his job for the past two months, especially since the implementation of the full movement restriction (lockdown) began on June 1.
“For the last two months, my husband has not been able to work, we only eat what we have. Usually, rice with eggs.
“Occasionally, there are donations from elected representatives who send essential items such as rice, oil, and eggs,” she told Malaysiakini at her house, today.
A few days ago, the supply of necessities at Noramaslina’s house almost ran out, forcing them to hang a white T-shirt to appeal for help as part of the campaign to fly white flags in a call for aid.
Noramaslina explained that the decision to hang a white shirt on the front steps of their house was made at 3pm yesterday before an NGO arrived two hours later to hand over donations to the family.
“After being advised by a friend to hang a white flag, my husband and I agreed to hang a white shirt in front of the house as the food supply could only last for a few more days.
“It’s not because the children don’t like chicken or fish, but the food is quite expensive and eggs are more economical.
“Alhamdulillah, yesterday there were several NGOs present to provide basic necessities including cash,” she said.
“I plan to hang the white shirt for just a few days to ensure enough food supply. I also thank all those who donated,” Noramaslina added.
Restaurant helper in similar predicament
Another couple who lost their source of income due to MCO 3.0 also decided to raise a white flag in front of their house in Kampung Gelang Mas, Pasir Mas, Kelantan to ask for help from the public.
Mother of three, Salmizan Yusof, 36, said her husband, who used to work at a restaurant, lost his job when his workplace let go of workers.
“Because my husband lost his job, we had to bear the arrears of rent for three months of RM350 a month because we could not afford to pay it immediately.
“My husband takes a wage to wash the neighbours’ cars and it is not enough because we have small twins who are nine months old and their brother who is 13 years old.
“So, after I read the people’s initiative to fly the white flag on social media, I decided to make the flag using a white shirt and my husband put it up yesterday in front of the house,” she said when met by Malaysiakini at her house.
Salmizan said after raising the white flag, some parties came to provide assistance immediately.
“I hoisted the flag at 10pm last night, and this morning, the tok penghulu (village head) came to the house and gave donations in the form of milk and disposable baby diapers.
“There are also neighbours who gave food such as rice, eggs and vermicelli,” she added.
Salmizan said she was moved by the response.
“An individual named Afifee also came to give baby milk formula and disposable diapers after my neighbour informed me about the white flag.
“All this help will really ease my burden, especially to get the milk that I really need for my little twins,” she added. MKINI