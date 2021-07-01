UNPRECEDENTED DEBACLE & FAILURE – WHITE FLAGS OF HUNGER & LOSSES ALL OVER MALAYSIA – AS MUHYIDDIN REGIME PUSHES BUSINESSES TO BANKRUPTCIES, HUNGRY PEOPLE TO LOSE EVERYTHING – ‘I SOLD MY SOFA, CUPBOARD, ALL OF MY WIFE’S JEWELLERY, THEY ARE GONE. EVEN MY IPHONE 8 HAS BEEN PAWNED. WHO ELSE CAN I COMPLAIN TO? NOW I AM MUCH WORSE THAN THOSE IN THE B40. I HAVE NOTHING LEFT’

Jobless since May last year due to the movement control order (MCO), a woman said her family income now relied solely on her husband’s salary as a contract worker with irregular pay.

The Penampang, Sabah resident who only wished to be known as Ana said she had tried various ways to relieve their financial woes but to no avail.

“I am embarrassed to beg. But what else can I do?” the 30-year-old told Malaysiakini yesterday.

Ana was among those who reached out for urgent help in a Facebook group set up to support the “white flag” campaign for those without a food supply.

The initial campaign saw a call for households that ran out of food to raise a white flag outside their home as a signal for others, particularly their neighbours, to offer help.

Although the campaign’s origin remains unclear, the idea quickly took off and gained widespread attention, including from businesses and NGOs offering help.

Since then, the initiative was expanded online with groups set up for people to display a virtual white flag.

Several Facebook groups were created for the purpose including Bantuan Bendera Putih PKP, Solidariti Rakyat: Bendera Putih, Kempen Rakyat Malaysia Kibarkan Bendera Putih, Kempen Bendera Putih and others.

According to Ana, her husband’s income as a welder depended on job offers received, while their monthly expenditure includes RM350 room rent. They have two children aged 13 and 10 in school.

Income is prioritised to pay for the single room they rented, while food is a daily struggle.

“Most difficult (to provide) would be our daily meal.

“If not for this kind of struggle, I will not do this,” said Ana of the situation that prompted her to set aside her feelings and request assistance on Facebook.

Among the main message of the white flag campaign is for people in urgent need to seek help after losing their source of income, or have run out of food supplies, instead of resorting to drastic measures including suicide.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the first MCO was enforced on March 18, 2020, and had since spawned various reiterations until the present National Recovery Plan Phase 1.

The different phases saw closures and openings of various sectors, save a few shuttered since last year and affecting the income of those involved.

‘I sold everything and left with nothing’

An event planner who wished to be known as Mohd said he used to be actively involved in organising funfairs and expos, up until March 2020 when everything ended.

Mohd admitted he never used to be in the lowest B40 category but it all changed after over a year of no new projects forced him to let go of most assets.

“I sold my sofa, cupboard, all of my wife’s jewellery, they are gone. Even my iPhone 8 has been pawned.

“Whatever I can sell, I have sold. All my savings have also been used up.

“Who else can I complain to? Now I am much worse than those in the B40. I have nothing left,” he told Malaysiakini.

With an eight-month arrear on rent for his house in Teluk Intan, Perak, the 47-year-old said he was finally forced to seek help through a Facebook group that supported the white flag campaign.

Despite pressing financial conditions, Mohd said he also has a duty as a father to pay RM70 a month for internet packages used by his two children going through home-based learning.

Even his attempts to seek new employment proved futile with more companies downsizing instead of hiring.

Mohd said he would prefer to return to business but in the meantime, he has to seek help to settle his rent arrears and provide basic meals for his family.

At the very least he urged the government to allow full withdrawal of savings from his Employees Provident Fund, allowing an opportunity to settle his debts and have some leftover capital for a small business.

“We don’t know when we will die. Live now for the future, but if there is no now then there is no future.

“I am depressed, confused, I don’t know what else I should do.

“My children are crying every day with myself, my wife. We can just pray. It’s not that I don’t put in any effort. I have tried many things, but…,” he said in a trembly voice.

Mohd yesterday received help from an individual in a Facebook group supporting the white flag campaign.

Aside from being a platform for those seeking help, the Facebook groups also gather individuals offering assistance.

One of them, who wished to be known as Tan, 31, said he was contacted by 10 individuals after his post in one of the groups yesterday.

This included two applications from an NGO and an individual collecting stock for distribution in their areas, including food packs, milk formula and diapers.

While based in Kuala Lumpur, Tan said the request for help came from various states including Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Perak, which he fulfilled through cash donation.

“Half of those who requested help were single mothers and single fathers. Eight were unemployed, either sacked or they lost a breadwinner,” he said when contacted.

Tan admitted he was never involved with any such relief mission before this but the white flag campaign, along with a reported increase in suicide cases, had triggered an interest to contribute as an individual.

“At this time, I see that people must help the people. So I want to help,” he added.

‘White flags on the field’

On the ground, the distribution of aid continued to houses marked with a white flag.

Facebook user Muhammad Ridzuan Osman DikWan highlighted that 11 homes that ran out of food supplies had received much-needed aid.

Among cases that went viral include the plight of Ah Soon – a hawker from Penang – who nearly gave up as forced closure of his business led to months of mounting debt arrears for rent, motorcycle loan, house loan and utility bills.

The story of Ah Soon and his white flag was shared by Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim.

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim

When contacted yesterday, Sim said Ah Soon had informed his neighbour that he “wanted to go”.

“I asked where is he going. He answered, to the Penang bridge. It was very clear he had given up,” Sim said.

He said Ah Soon, who lived on his own, appeared dejected and without a will to live.

Ah Soon only brightened up when the topic was directed towards his business and potential new menus if given an opportunity for a fresh start, Sim added.

The DAP lawmaker took Ah Soon for grocery shopping for the new menu to be sold at his new stall closer to his house, with rent paid by Sim until the end of this year.

He also helped to settle Ah Soon’s rent, motorcycle loan and bills so that he could start a new life.

Sim said the white flag campaign must be taken seriously by elected representatives as for some, that is their only available call for help.

Contacted at 8.15pm last night, Sim was still in his car driving around Bukit Mertajam.

The soy sauce duck, fried vegetables with meat and fried bitter gourd with meat packed by Ah Soon and given to him as a token of gratitude was taken home to eat.

“I will look around, particularly in isolated areas, at the flats, if there are people who raised a white flag. I hope there will be none,” he said.

MKINI

.