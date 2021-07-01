CONGRATS – ONLY ‘BACKDOOR PM’ MUHYIDDIN’S MALAY-MUSLIM GOVT OF UMNO-PAS-BERSATU COULD ‘ACHIEVE’ THIS – ‘A YEAR AFTER REPORTING ONE INFECTION, ALMOST 7,000 COVID-19 CASES TODAY’

A year after reporting one infection, almost 7,000 Covid-19 cases today

MALAYSIA reported close to 7,000 new Covid-19 cases today, exactly a year after it reported a single infection.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 6,988 cases took the national caseload to 758,967.

Selangor reported 2,885 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 988 infections.

Last year, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and many Malaysians thought the worst was over. They could not have been more wrong. (Bernama pic)

The daily figures continue to be high despite a full nationwide lockdown imposed on June 1.

The national caseload at the time was only 8,640.

Other states that reported a new cases today were Johor (270), Sabah (232), Sarawak (544), Negri Sembilan (692 ), Kelantan (108), Penang (174), Perak (149), Kedah (250), Malacca (311), Pahang (195), Terengganu (50), Labuan (129) and Putrajaya (10).

Perlis, on the other hand, reported one infection.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme has now exceeded eight million after 258,773 doses were dispensed yesterday.

The Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply said 163,756 doses were administered as first shots yesterday while 95,017 were second shots.

With this, the total number of doses administered under the immunisation programme as of June 30 stood at 8.08 million.

Of this, 2.30 million people or 7.1% of the population have been fully inoculated with their two-dose schedule while 5.77 million have received one dose. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

PETALING JAYA: A year ago today, congratulatory messages poured in for the health ministry and the government. Malaysia recorded zero local Covid-19 infections for the first time since the pandemic struck.

There was only one imported case reported on July 1, 2020, involving a 21-year-old Malaysian returning from Turkey. This would be the lowest number of cases Malaysia would record.

A rather pleased-looking and maskless health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the one case reported reflected the public’s strict practice of self-regulation and social responsibility.

He and the other senior leaders of the ministry held up placards showing the number one for the lone imported case and zero for the local infections.

They felt the worst was over. They could not have been more wrong.

Fast forward 12 months, and the 6,988 Covid-19 cases reported today alone is almost equal to the cumulative number of infections from last year. Total infections now stand at 758,967.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s 62 fatalities on a single day made up for half the total death toll of last year. The total now stands at 5,170, not counting today’s yet-to-be reported number.

As of yesterday, there were 64,129 active cases with 905 patients being treated in intensive care and 452 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, most of the nation remains holed up at home with the nationwide lockdown imposed indefinitely, under Phase 1 of the national recovery plan.

Now a month into the lockdown, things don’t seem to be working, with daily cases going up compared to the average of around 5,000 last week, as some health experts warn about an impending fifth wave.

While the national vaccination programme has burst into life and exceeded 200,000 doses administered daily, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants leaves a stark outlook for the nation’s future. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

