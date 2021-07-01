CONGRATS – ONLY ‘BACKDOOR PM’ MUHYIDDIN’S MALAY-MUSLIM GOVT OF UMNO-PAS-BERSATU COULD ‘ACHIEVE’ THIS – ‘A YEAR AFTER REPORTING ONE INFECTION, ALMOST 7,000 COVID-19 CASES TODAY’

A year after reporting one infection, almost 7,000 Covid-19 cases today

MALAYSIA reported close to 7,000 new Covid-19 cases today, exactly a year after it reported a single infection.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 6,988 cases took the national caseload to 758,967.

Selangor reported 2,885 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 988 infections.

Last year, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and many Malaysians thought the worst was over. They could not have been more wrong. (Bernama pic)

The daily figures continue to be high despite a full nationwide lockdown imposed on June 1.

A year ago today, the country reported only one Covid-19 infection, which was an import case.

The national caseload at the time was only 8,640.

Other states that reported a new cases today were Johor (270), Sabah (232), Sarawak (544), Negri Sembilan (692 ), Kelantan (108), Penang (174), Perak (149), Kedah (250), Malacca (311), Pahang (195), Terengganu (50), Labuan (129) and Putrajaya (10).

Perlis, on the other hand, reported one infection.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme has now exceeded eight million after 258,773 doses were dispensed yesterday.

The Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply said 163,756 doses were administered as first shots yesterday while 95,017 were second shots.

With this, the total number of doses administered under the immunisation programme as of June 30 stood at 8.08 million.

Of this, 2.30 million people or 7.1% of the population have been fully inoculated with their two-dose schedule while 5.77 million have received one dose. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT