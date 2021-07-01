MUHYIDDIN WAVING THE WHITE FLAG? INDEED ‘RETIRING’ ON THE GROUNDS OF ILL HEALTH IS MORE DIGNIFIED THAN GETTING THE SACK!

Mahiaddin has to go – in more ways than one as he himself informed us.

This hospital move is the failing PM’s equivalent of raising the white flag, like so many of his desperate countrymen have been forced to do.

Retiring on grounds of ill health is a deal more dignified that getting the sack, which is what ought to have happened to him by now, but at least he will be out by the backdoor which was the way he came in.

Thousands have died following his PN government’s counter-productive ’emergency lockdowns’ of the past months, designed to keep themselves in office rather than tackle the pandemic. The measures brought living hell for the kettled masses, whilst ‘Moo’s’ ministers and business cronies swanned around breaking all the rules and setting up ‘key industry’ exemptions for themselves.

The sooner this failure issues his statement of retirement the sooner Malaysia can get down to the genuine job of saving lives and restoring the economy. There is not a moment to lose and the Agong should not call in his stead any of the quarrelling team of puppet masters who have been running this sick man’s government from behind the scenes.

Malaysia needs a fresh start.

PM Raises White Flag

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been admitted to hospital after suffering a bout of diarrhoea, his office said in a statement on Wednesday (June 30). The Prime Minister’s Office said Tan Sri Muhyiddin started having the condition on Tuesday night, and was hospitalised the following morning for treatment and monitoring. It did not provide any more details.

SARAWAK REPORT

.