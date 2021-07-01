‘BRIDGE OF PEACE’ HISHAM TO BE THE NEXT PM IF MUHYIDDIN STEPS DOWN – WHILE AZMIN, ONE OF THE MOST HATED POLITICIANS EVER, WON’T MAKE SHORTLIST AS UMNO IS ‘ALLERGIC’ TO HIM – ALREADY THE PROPAGANDISTS CHARGE OUT AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘DIARRHOEA’ TRIGGERS RED-HOT SPECULATION

Hisham will be PM’s choice if he steps down, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will most likely name Umno leader Hishammuddin Hussein as his successor if the situation calls for it, said a veteran political analyst.

Ahmad Atory Hussain said the choice of the foreign minister made sense because he was friendly with the Bersatu leadership and could act as a “bridge for peace” between the two parties.

Azmin Ali, who is said to be one of Muhyiddin’s most trusted ministers, is not expected to be on the shortlist because most Umno leaders are “allergic” to him and he lacks strong support from MPs, Ahmad said.

“Muhyiddin will find a way out if he feels that the people are jaded and do not want him anymore. Hishammuddin will also be nominated because Bersatu is aware that Umno has the largest presence in Parliament,” he said.

He said any move to collect statutory declarations from Barisan Nasional MPs to support Hishammuddin would also be a move towards making Muhyiddin’s “dream” a reality.

Ahmad also said that if there were to be a power transfer with Bersatu no longer at the helm, a Perikatan Nasional government would likely function as per normal, and that there would be a strengthening of Umno-PN relations.

“It is difficult for Umno to stand on its own although it has three million members because it is believed that grassroots members have lost faith in the party’s leadership,” he said.

Former academic Azmi Hassan is of the view that calling for Muhyiddin’s resignation is a desperate move by the opposition, as there is no political leader who could form a stable government under the pressure of a health crisis.

“If Muhyiddin resigns, we will see the same situation repeat itself, because the Covid-19 pandemic is a difficult issue that cannot be addressed by a government with limited resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman Yassin said public dissent showed that frustration with the government was “very much real”.

“This can be seen by the various campaigns on social media where nicknames or labels are pinned to the Muhyiddin government,” said the veteran political observer.

However, he described this as a normal occurrence every administration would go through when the public felt dissatisfied, and hoped Muhyiddin would not bow to pressure and instead seek the wisdom of the Cabinet in easing tensions.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

