MALAYSIA NOW THE THIRD WORLD’S LATEST ‘FACE OF HUNGER’? TIME FOR MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO STEP DOWN – AS HUNGER SPREADS ACROSS THE ONCE-PROSPEROUS COUNTRY – BROUGHT DOWN BY INCOMPETENCE, CORRUPTION & RACISM – IRONIC OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN’S MALAY-MUSLIM GOVT THAT LIKES TO TALK DOWN, EVEN BULLY CITIZENS FROM POOR NATIONS GETS A GOOD DOSE OF BITTER KARMA
As hunger spreads, time for govt to raise white flag?
We are in a wrong kind of Malaysia: starving families are flying white flags outside their homes, seeking food and assistance.
Sadly, Malaysia is the new face of hunger.
Unparalleled demand for food aid is on the rise and many rely on charity for food.
The fear of being unable to feed their children hangs over the days of people whose livelihoods have been snuffed out by local economies battered by lockdowns.
Periodical one-off assistance by the government has had little effect. The poverty line is bulging.
The white flag of hunger is a sure sign of rising anger against the Muhyiddin administration that has failed to get the Covid-19 crisis under control.
There will be great relief if the government instead waved the white flag. Surely, the time to admit defeat has come.
The surge in hunger comes amid an indefinite lockdown, spiralling Covid-19 infections and deaths, soaring suicide rates, and everything else that drives a nation into a state of deep depression.
The very texture of our daily life is under assault, casting a morbid, sinking feeling.
Such is the temperature of unrelenting grief, that it is hard to avoid the sense the government has little appetite for the heartbreaking issue: “How am I going to put food on the table for my family?”
But in the face of this crippling reality, the exceptional “white flag” hunger relief campaign by the rakyat demonstrates the distinctive spirit of Malaysians to put fellow countrymen out of their misery.
Neighbours and entire communities have come together to ensure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation and nourished them in more ways than one.
In Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan, a single mother and her 14-year-old daughter who survived on biscuits for three days were fed by neighbours.
The woman flew a white flag in front of her shoe-box home after she had run out of rice.
Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim went to the aid of a hawker who was on the verge of ending his life due to mounting debts brought about by lockdowns.
The man who had arrears on his house and stall rental, motorcycle mortgage and utility bills, and bought meals after selling his washing machine and fan, cried for help with a white flag in front of his house.
Sim settled the arrears, paid the rental for a new hawker lot until end of the year and bought him ingredients to begin business immediately.
Both the stories – and there will be many more to come – have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that there are people with compassion in troubled times.
You can’t blame people for not accepting the Malaysia they are being offered.
Many can’t see the nation they wanted for their children, especially when existing inequalities have been exacerbated.
It’s unfortunate that many have been dealt a heart-wrenching challenge to live.
Everything feels so unpredictable and nobody knows what’s going to happen in the months to come.
What we know is that the people are getting the short end of the stick from the authorities.
Underemployment and joblessness could last for years, which means millions of Malaysians are likely to need help with food, utilities and rent in the medium and long term.
If the numbers stay like this, there’s no way community food aid can cope. A lot will depend on federal and state help and how long it lasts.
The worry is the line of people waiting for food would still be long when the dust settles.
Still, we’ve got to be together no matter what happens.
Just as the “‘white flag” campaign has galvanised people to confront hunger among the vulnerable, we must go forward with love as though everything depended on it, because as we now know, everything does depend on it.
White flags at three homes in Bukit Mertajam, Penang. The hawker who almost gave up on life, lives in the middle house. (Steven Sim Twitter pic)
Flying start to White Flag Project as Malaysians rise to help the needy
PETALING JAYA: Malaysians nationwide are banding together under the community initiative White Flag Project to help those in desperate need of food and assistance in light of a worsening Covid-19 health and economic crisis.
The White Flag Project or #BenderaPutih calls upon people needing assistance to wave a white cloth outside their house or to reach out for help without fear or shame, following a slew of suicide cases among people who had been struggling to get by.
The campaign poster, spread online on Tuesday night, triggered a wave of posts by private individuals attempting to reach out to those in dire situations.
Many of those taking part have pointed to the failure of the current administration to protect the people’s welfare during the pandemic.
Here are some individuals and organisations helping Malaysians in need:
1) Nur Dinie Mohd Fadil
Nur Dinie aims to reach out to those in desperate need in Negeri Sembilan. Donations will be used to fund food and cash aid, among other essential items.
You may reach her at 019 4203209.
2) Alya Syahida Allias
Alya Syahida is raising money for 229 families at Kampung Sokoon, Kampung Lubang Buaya and Kampung Batongon in Sabah who have been struggling throughout the MCO. The locations can only be accessed by boat.
Most of the villagers are farmers, rubber tappers and oil palm plantation labourers.
She needs to raise RM22,900 to help the families. It will be used to arrange for food and other assistance for the affected persons.
You may reach her at 013 2513211.
3) Shariffa Sabrina
Shariffa runs Tanah Aina Cafe at Batu Tiga, Shah Alam. The restaurant will be giving out free takeaway meals for those in need every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Individuals may drop by at her restaurant from 11 am to 5 pm or from 6pm to 8pm. You may contact 03-55243258 for more information.
4) The Lockdown Kit
The Lockdown Kit is an anonymous page on Instagram aiming to distribute food and essential items nationwide to people who need them.
They initially aimed to send out 30 parcels by July 5. They have so far filled up all 30 slots but will be taking up more.
The packages include five packs of instant noodles, mee hoon, flour, chilli flakes, biscuits, sardine, tea, Milo, instant ketupat and an instant microwaveable meal. It will also include personal hygiene items such as toothpaste, soap and sanitary pads for women who need them.
To request for a package, you may reach them via direct message at @lockdownkit on Instagram with your name, address and telephone number. Packages will be despatched in two to three days.
5) Dr Jezamine Lim
Lim’s group, The Hope Branch, distributes about 1,500 cooked meals a week, with a focus on the homeless and B40 communities in areas with urban poverty in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.
Her group also distributes food to families living in People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats such as PPR Pantai Dalam, PPR Shah Alam, PPR Lembah Subang, PPR Kota Damansara and PPR Jinjang.
It also distributes fresh food such as poultry and vegetables to those who are able to cook.
“We are trying very hard to keep this sustainable. We get patrons who have lost their jobs, single mothers or hawkers to cook the fresh meals so that they have an ongoing income.”
The group has also given out 2,051 packages of dry foodstuff during MCO 3.0 alone.
It welcomes contributions of any kind including dry food and face masks. You may contact The Hope Branch at 019 7093103.
Rethink strategies or face economic devastation, Putrajaya told
PETALING JAYA: An economist has urged Putrajaya to rethink its anti-pandemic strategies to prevent economic devastation.
Yeah Kim Leng of Sunway University said the government should revise the national recovery plan and not wait until the end of the year to lift restrictions.
“Way too much damage” was being done to the economy, he said. “A lot of businesses are at the tipping point from facing lockdown after lockdown. Most of them are likely to go bankrupt if not allowed to open within a month or so.
“If we wait till October to open all sectors, the damage may be irreversible,” he said.
Yeah said the tourism sector had been almost wiped out, with most players closing their businesses for good.
Under the recovery plan, Malaysia will transition to Phase 2 from the current lockdown once Covid-19 cases dip below 4,000 daily and 10% of the population are vaccinated.
Phase 3 will be initiated once daily cases drop to 2,000 and Phase 4, under which all sectors will be allowed to be open, will start once daily infections drop to 500.
“It will be too costly to impose nationwide lockdowns and wait for infections to go down,” Yeah said. “The fight has to be brought to the local level with enhanced MCOs.”
He said most businesses in the food and beverage, transport, hotel and other local industries would not survive the indefinite lockdown under Phase 1 of the recovery plan.
He suggested that the government at least allow dine-ins for two with strict SOPs if Covid cases within the food and beverage industry were low.
“If the ventilation at restaurants is poor, the government could introduce new SOPs,” he said.
“The government needs evidence-based measures as the present measures may not be productive.”
Yeah also said the government would have to prepare a plan to battle an endemic Covid-19 with effective SOPs.
Another economist, Barjoyai Bardai of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak, urged the government to acknowledge that Covid-19 was already endemic.
“We can no longer target for zero Covid cases but have to lay out different SOPs for different sectors,” he said.
Barjoyai called for an increased rate of testing for the virus and suggested self-testing and the use of breathalysers like in Singapore.
He said Malaysia could also buy similar breath analysers from Indonesia, which would be cheaper than getting them from Singapore.
He warned that total lockdowns would lead to an increase in the number of poor households in the country.