BOMBSHELL – ECONOMIC DEVASTATION – MALAYSIA FACES INEVITABLE WIPE-OUT – ‘WAY TOO MUCH DAMAGE’ HAS BEEN DONE, ECONOMISTS SPEAK OUT – WARN OF MASS BANKRUPTCIES WITHIN A MONTH – EVEN AS 5-STAR HOTEL ISTANA WAVES THE WHITE FLAG, ANNOUNCES SHUT DOWN – WHILE ‘FOR SALE’ SIGNS SPROUT UP ALL OVER PETALING STREET, ONE OF THE COUNTRY’S MOST RESILIENT SPOTS

Yeah Kim Leng of Sunway University said the government should revise the national recovery plan and not wait until the end of the year to lift restrictions.
“If we wait till October to open all sectors, the damage may be irreversible,” he said.
Yeah said the tourism sector had been almost wiped out, with most players closing their businesses for good.
Under the recovery plan, Malaysia will transition to Phase 2 from the current lockdown once Covid-19 cases dip below 4,000 daily and 10% of the population are vaccinated.
Phase 3 will be initiated once daily cases drop to 2,000 and Phase 4, under which all sectors will be allowed to be open, will start once daily infections drop to 500.
“It will be too costly to impose nationwide lockdowns and wait for infections to go down,” Yeah said. “The fight has to be brought to the local level with enhanced MCOs.”
He said most businesses in the food and beverage, transport, hotel and other local industries would not survive the indefinite lockdown under Phase 1 of the recovery plan.
He suggested that the government at least allow dine-ins for two with strict SOPs if Covid cases within the food and beverage industry were low.
“If the ventilation at restaurants is poor, the government could introduce new SOPs,” he said.
“The government needs evidence-based measures as the present measures may not be productive.”
Yeah also said the government would have to prepare a plan to battle an endemic Covid-19 with effective SOPs.
Another economist, Barjoyai Bardai of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak, urged the government to acknowledge that Covid-19 was already endemic.
“We can no longer target for zero Covid cases but have to lay out different SOPs for different sectors,” he said.
Barjoyai called for an increased rate of testing for the virus and suggested self-testing and the use of breathalysers like in Singapore.
He said Malaysia could also buy similar breath analysers from Indonesia, which would be cheaper than getting them from Singapore.
He warned that total lockdowns would lead to an increase in the number of poor households in the country.
Hotel Istana to cease operations from September
PETALING JAYA: The five-star Hotel Istana in Kuala Lumpur is set to cease operations from September, due to business losses and the tough situation afflicting the hotel industry amid the pandemic.
A notice to the staff sighted by FMT said hotel employees will be offered a voluntary separation scheme in view of the cessation of operations.
He said the hotel had lost its competitive advantage over the past few years with the entrance of new hotels and serviced apartments around the area.
“The situation has now been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic which has, and continues to, impact our industry and its ability to achieve normality. This has impacted our business, rates, returns and occupancy despite our best efforts.
“As such, after a proper evaluation of the hotel and its viability, we have decided to cease operations,” he said.
FMT has been informed that the hotel would be releasing an official statement soon.
‘For sale’ signs everywhere on Petaling Street
KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Street, once bustling with life, is now in an eerie state of quietness. Its activities have been curtailed for more than a year now by the pandemic and the lockdowns associated with it.
A recent check by FMT found that more than 20 shop lots in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown had been put up for sale or for rent. Only a handful of convenience stores and restaurants were still operating.
He told FMT even more shops could close this year, saying he would not be surprised if 50% of Petaling Street businesses would shutter before the year ended.
“It’s horrible, really horrible. Even if they open, they won’t get any business. Even though eateries can open now, they still don’t get many customers because no one goes out.
“How to survive? Stalls are doing badly, shops are doing badly. Previously, Petaling Street had so many stalls selling bags, clothes, shoes and food. Now, they can’t sell anything.
“We have shops selling confectionery and cakes that are doing badly. There’s even a shop that’s over 100 years old that isn’t doing well.”
Foreign tourists used to account for most of the shoppers on Petaling Street, but they are gone now because international borders are closed.
Ang said most of the local tourists were from the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor, but even they were no longer coming in large numbers. The brief reopening of domestic tourism last December did not help much.
No one has any idea when the borders will reopen, and Ang said he was pessimistic about the future of the tourist hotspot.
“I don’t know when they’ll be allowing tourists back in. It could be in one, two or even three years. I really don’t know. But what can we do about it?”
He said business conditions were so unfavourable that no new businesses were expected to take over the ones that had closed down, adding that he did not foresee new entrants at least in the next six months to a year.
Ang said aid packages announced by the government had helped a bit, but he lamented there was not much that Putrajaya could do to really get the businesses back on their feet.
He was not hoping for the lockdown to end soon. Even if restrictions were lifted, he said, the pandemic would keep visitors away.
His only hope was that the pandemic would ease and eventually subside.
“Covid-19 must be over before people will come here to do business,” he said. “There’s no business even if we open now. I just hope the virus will subside.”
