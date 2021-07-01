BOMBSHELL – ECONOMIC DEVASTATION – MALAYSIA FACES INEVITABLE WIPE-OUT – ‘WAY TOO MUCH DAMAGE’ HAS BEEN DONE, ECONOMISTS SPEAK OUT – WARN OF MASS BANKRUPTCIES WITHIN A MONTH – EVEN AS 5-STAR HOTEL ISTANA WAVES THE WHITE FLAG, ANNOUNCES SHUT DOWN – WHILE ‘FOR SALE’ SIGNS SPROUT UP ALL OVER PETALING STREET, ONE OF THE COUNTRY’S MOST RESILIENT SPOTS

PETALING JAYA: An economist has urged Putrajaya to rethink its anti-pandemic strategies to prevent economic devastation.

Yeah Kim Leng of Sunway University said the government should revise the national recovery plan and not wait until the end of the year to lift restrictions.

“Way too much damage” was being done to the economy, he said. “A lot of businesses are at the tipping point from facing lockdown after lockdown. Most of them are likely to go bankrupt if not allowed to open within a month or so.

“If we wait till October to open all sectors, the damage may be irreversible,” he said.

Yeah said the tourism sector had been almost wiped out, with most players closing their businesses for good.

Under the recovery plan, Malaysia will transition to Phase 2 from the current lockdown once Covid-19 cases dip below 4,000 daily and 10% of the population are vaccinated.

Phase 3 will be initiated once daily cases drop to 2,000 and Phase 4, under which all sectors will be allowed to be open, will start once daily infections drop to 500.

“It will be too costly to impose nationwide lockdowns and wait for infections to go down,” Yeah said. “The fight has to be brought to the local level with enhanced MCOs.”

He said most businesses in the food and beverage, transport, hotel and other local industries would not survive the indefinite lockdown under Phase 1 of the recovery plan.

He suggested that the government at least allow dine-ins for two with strict SOPs if Covid cases within the food and beverage industry were low.

“If the ventilation at restaurants is poor, the government could introduce new SOPs,” he said.

“The government needs evidence-based measures as the present measures may not be productive.”

Yeah also said the government would have to prepare a plan to battle an endemic Covid-19 with effective SOPs.

Another economist, Barjoyai Bardai of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak, urged the government to acknowledge that Covid-19 was already endemic.

“We can no longer target for zero Covid cases but have to lay out different SOPs for different sectors,” he said.

Barjoyai called for an increased rate of testing for the virus and suggested self-testing and the use of breathalysers like in Singapore.

He said Malaysia could also buy similar breath analysers from Indonesia, which would be cheaper than getting them from Singapore.

He warned that total lockdowns would lead to an increase in the number of poor households in the country.

Hotel Istana to cease operations from September

PETALING JAYA: The five-star Hotel Istana in Kuala Lumpur is set to cease operations from September, due to business losses and the tough situation afflicting the hotel industry amid the pandemic. A notice to the staff sighted by FMT said hotel employees will be offered a voluntary separation scheme in view of the cessation of operations. In the notice, general manager Noorazzudin Omar said the hotel had been recording monthly losses despite operating as a quarantine centre for international returnees. He said the hotel had lost its competitive advantage over the past few years with the entrance of new hotels and serviced apartments around the area. “The situation has now been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic which has, and continues to, impact our industry and its ability to achieve normality. This has impacted our business, rates, returns and occupancy despite our best efforts. “As such, after a proper evaluation of the hotel and its viability, we have decided to cease operations,” he said. FMT has been informed that the hotel would be releasing an official statement soon.

