REBELLION IN PN AGAINST ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN’S OVERBEARING, ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL ‘RECOVERY PLAN’? SABAH TO LOOSEN SOPs WHILE PERLIS, KELANTAN & T’GANU MAY DO THE SAME NEXT WEEK
Report: Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu could move into Phase Two by next week, says source
It reported that Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu have been proposed as states that can move forward in their recovery plan as they have fulfilled the three conditions under the NRP.
According to the media outlet, this proposal has been put forth to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration.
“This will allow states that have shown positive outcomes to move to the next phase of recovery and not be hindered by the high number of Covid-19 cases in Selangor.
Malay Mail cannot yet independently verify this matter.
Under Phase Two, operations of several economic activities in the manufacturing sector and distributive trade sector will be allowed, with the manufacturing sector involving automotive (vehicles and components), ceramics, furniture factories for export purposes, rubber, steel, and metal as well as cement.
All individual and non-physical contact sports and recreational activities are allowed during Phase Two.
Dining in at restaurants will be allowed but limited to two people per table with physical distancing, and for public transport like taxis and e-hailing services, as well as private vehicles, the capacity is increased to three people, including the driver.
The three key indicators are the Covid-19 transmission rate in the community based on the daily number of cases, the capacity of the country’s public health system based on the bed usage at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards and the level of immunisation rate based on the percentage of people who have completed two doses.
Perlis has featured cases in single digits while in Terengganu cases are in double digits. Kelantan had cases in triple digits recently.
Earlier today, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow appealed to the National Security Council to allow individual states to move on to Phase Two of the NRP based on their respective threshold indicators. MALAY MAIL
Sabah loosening SOPs after successfully tackling Covid-19 cases, say deputy CMs
KOTA KINABALU― Two Sabah Deputy Chief Ministers explained that relaxation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) in Phase One of movement control under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) was based on good management of the current Covid-19 situation in the state.
Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan in separate statements today said the decision to relax the SOP was made by the state Cabinet after seeing that the Covid-19 situation in Sabah could be managed and controlled well, hence would allow the economy to recover fast for the sake of the people.
Bung Moktar said the state government’s decision was based on data and facts, besides the number of daily cases was still moderate compared to that in some states in the peninsula.
“This relaxation should be viewed positively while we do not deny the wish of the National Security Council (MKN) at the federal level and definitely, we all want the spread of Covid-19 be curbed and to end fast.
Meanwhile, Jeffrey said relaxing the SOP could, among others, enabled dining at restaurants and other eateries to be easier controlled during this current situation of good management and control of Covid-19.
“The SOP relaxation takes into account this situation compared to that in other places. So far, the state government has been tackling the Covid-19 cases in the state as best as it could,” he added.
Yesterday, Sabah and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun reportedly said that the state government had submitted the SOP for Phase One of the control movement under the NRP to the federal government and was now waiting for gazetting of the SOP.
According to the Sabah Health Department report, there were 178 new Covid-10 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 69,203, while 219 patients had recovered from the viral infection, bringing the total number so far to 67,069. ― Bernama
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA
