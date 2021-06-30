OUT OF RESPECT FOR MUHYIDDIN’S ‘LOOSE BOWELS’ OR NOT – NO SIGN OF BLACK DEMOCRACY PROTESTS AMID STRONG POLICE PRESENCE

In JB, no sign of Black Democracy protests today amid strong police presence

JOHOR BARU – There were no signs of any gathering or untoward incident today following the ‘Black Democracy’ movement’s call to protest the implementation of the nationwide movement control order (MCO) at designated areas throughout the state capital here.

The protest, scheduled to be held at 12pm in strategic areas of the city centre here today, however was overshadowed by strict security control by police.

Among the main locations initially targeted were Istana Bukit Serene, Istana Besar, Istana Pasir Pelangi and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) building along Jalan Datuk Dalam and Jalan Ayer Molek.

Checks by Malay Mail as of 4pm showed that police presence had been tightened with roadblocks cordoning the main roads leading towards the city centre and the areas listed.

The popular Jalan Skudai route along the Danga Bay area saw police personnel manning the roads leading to Istana Bukit Serene.

The city centre roads leading towards the EPF building and Wisma Persekutuan were sealed off and only open to those who have vaccination appointments at the Persada International Convention Centre.

Earlier, Johor Baru Sourh police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain was quoted by Malay portal Kosmo saying the situation in the city centre was under control without any sign of illegal gatherings.

He said the personnel involved in security measures numbered 400 rank personnel and officers.

“The security controls that we have made in several strategic locations in the city did not detect any movement of Black Democracy protests,” he said when met at the EPF building earlier in the afternoon.

Yesterday, Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay warned individuals and groups who intend to join ‘Black Democracy’ protest today to refrain from doing so or risk being compounded for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO).

He assured the public that police have mobilised security elements to ensure that no incidents involving the ‘Black Democracy’ protest will take place in the state.

On Monday, a two minute and 40 second video entitled Mesej Pada Rakyat Malaysia showed a man in an altered voice and wearing a Guy Fawkes mask urging Malaysians nationwide to protest against the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Calling the protest ‘Operation Black Democracy’, the unknown figure claimed that its objective was to overthrow the government in Malay.

He told Malaysians to go to the streets wearing black clothing at noon on June 30 (today) and named Istana Negara, National Mosque and state mosques as venues to gather.

The ‘Black Democracy’ protest was expected to be held at Istana Negara, around the Klang Valley, Putrajaya Mosque, Dataran Merdeka, state palaces and EPF offices in each state.

