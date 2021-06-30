BYE BYE ‘TIN KOSONG’ – ‘UMNO REMAINS UMNO’ – ZAHID DISTANCES FROM ANWAR AMID TALK OF A TIE-UP WITH PKR – ‘BE CAREFUL WITH THE OPPOSITION’S GAMES & PROPAGANDA. IT’S NOT TRUE THEY WANT THE BEST FOR UMNO’

Do not fall for the tricks of enemies, Zahid tells Umno

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has warned party members not to fall for the tricks and deception of enemies who want to split the party.

In a Facebook post today, he said the opposition’s propaganda would not divert the party’s focus to rise again in its preparations for the 15th general election.

“So, be careful with the opposition’s games and propaganda. It is not true that they want the best for Umno. Umno remains Umno. Its leaders and grassroots members know what is best for the party,” he said, stressing that Umno’s leadership remained focused on strengthening the party.

In terms of the current situation, the Bagan Datuk MP said the party leadership would continue to care about the troubles faced by the people and the country as all were still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have to try our best to help, even in a limited capacity,” he said.

Recently, political analysts argued that a split in Umno into three factions had become clearer and could no longer be ignored.

This assessment was made following a startling revelation by Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz that 25 of the 41 BN MPs had signed statutory declarations backing BN treasurer-general Hishammuddin Hussein to represent them before the King.

The three groups comprised the “court cluster”, Hishammuddin’s supporters who include 16 MPs, and another group backing Umno adviser Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, better known as Ku Li.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.