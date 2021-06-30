‘LOOSE BOWELS’ MUHYIDDIN NOW RIDICULED FOR ‘KERAJAAN CIRIT’ – AFTER ‘KERAJAAN BODOH’ & ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ – AS ANGRY & WEARY, MALAYSIANS SHOW HOW HATED IS MUHYIDDIN & HIS GOVT – #PMCirit TRENDS ON TWITTER – ‘WISHING PM A SPEEDY RECOVERY & EVEN SPEEDIER RETIREMENT’

Politics | June 30, 2021 by | 0 Comments

PMO says Muhyiddin in hospital for diarrhoea

KUALA LUMPUR ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been suffering from diarrhoea since yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed.The Prime Minister’s Office said Muhyiddin has been admitted to a hospital in the capital city this morning for treatment and monitoring.

The PMO did not provide any additional details in the statement.

Diarrhoea is a common health condition that causes loose bowel movements. It is typically caused by some form of infection and usually not serious. MALAY MAIL

Trending in Malaysia
#PMCirit
3,594 Tweets
Charles Santiago@mpklang
Ibrahim Sani@ibrahimsaninet
dyana [email protected]
I guess he is shitting bricks.
Najwan Halimi@NajwanHalimi

 

Syahredzan Johan @syahredzan
Numan Afifi @NumanAfifi
Nathaniel [email protected]
Edy Noor Reduan @edyesdotcom

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle