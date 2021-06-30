BOMBSHELL – RAIS YATIM SPILLS THE BEANS – ‘I AM TRYING TO CONVINCE MUHIDDIN TO RECONVENE PARLIAMENT BEFORE AUG 1’ – AMD TALK POWER-CRAZED FACTIONS IN PN INCLUDING AZMIN CARTEL PUSHING MUHYIDDIN TO IGNORE ROYAL DECREE – HAS THE STRESS LANDED MUHYIDDIN IN HOSPITAL? OR IS BACKDOOR PM ‘BUYING TIME’ TO ORCHESTRATE ANOTHER WAY OUT SO HE CAN CLING TO POWER AT ANY & ALL COSTS?

Rais trying to convince PM to call for parliament meeting before August 1

SENATE president Rais Yatim has said he will convince Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to summon Parliament for a special meeting before August 1, reported Utusan Malaysia.

Rais said the advice to call for a quick parliament meeting was given by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during the audience granted to him and Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

“We will discuss with the prime minister to set a suitable date. The Agong stressed it should not be later than the expected date. We will try and convince the prime minister to hold the meeting before August 1,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Rais was also quoted as saying the meeting should be held for five days with all members attending physically and another meeting using the hybrid format at the end of August.

“We should remember the Agong is the supreme head of parliament and should give guidance to the speakers on holding meetings.

“We have informed the prime minister’s office. He has two choices, which is to give dates for a special meeting or hold a meeting with the relevant parties to set the dates,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in his message to the Dewan Rakyat speakers and Dewan Negara heads during the audience yesterday, emphasised that Parliament should convene “as soon as possible”.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong had conveyed this to lower house speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and upper house president, Rais Yatim during an audience this morning.

“During the one-hour session, which was also attended by Dewan Negara deputy president, Mohamad Ali Mohamad and Dewan Rakyat deputy speakers Azalina Othman Said and Rashid Hasnon, the king reiterated that Parliament needs to reconvene immediately, adhering to guidelines and standard operating procedure put in place by the government.

“This is to allow the Emergency Proclamation and its ordinance to be tabled in Parliament as stipulated under clause 150 of the federal constitution,” the statement read.

This article outlined that both the proclamation and ordinances can be revoked if Parliament elects to do so.

On June 16, following a Conference of Rulers meeting, the Agong decreed that Parliament should convene as soon as possible to debate on the Emergency Ordinances.

In a separate statement, the Conference of Rulers decreed that emergency should not be extended beyond August 1.

Ahmad Fadil said the Agong also felt that all Parliamentary Select Committees must continue meeting to provide check and balance.

“This is to ensure an administration that is transparent, and acts with integrity and responsibility, especially on public policy issues, fiscal issues and public spending,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the king had expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Parliament for its commitment and readiness to convene a parliamentary meeting as soon as possible.

“It should be clarified that the views and calls expressed are the position of the king and Malay rulers, who act as the constitutional monarchy based on the principle of the supremacy of the federal constitution and its rule of law,” he said in the statement. TMI

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been hospitalised after suffering from diarrhoea since yesterday. His office in a brief statement said the premier is being warded at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for treatment and observation. Malaysiakini understands that today’s cabinet meeting was also postponed. In May last year, there was speculation that Muhyiddin had breached home quarantine to seek cancer treatment in Singapore. However, the prime minister’s office denied this. In 2018, he underwent surgery in Singapore to treat pancreatic cancer. He had addressed speculation about his health last year, saying that he was able to do his job well. “Many people have reminded me to be extra careful as my immune system might not be as good as others. “Alhamdulillah (thank God), I am still able to do my job and I’m not affected by that,” Muhyiddin had said. MKINI

