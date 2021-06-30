Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been hospitalised after suffering from diarrhoea since yesterday.

His office in a brief statement, said the premier is being warded at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for treatment and observation.

Malaysiakini understands that today’s cabinet meeting was also postponed.

In May last year, there was speculation that Muhyiddin had breached home quarantine to seek cancer treatment in Singapore.

However, the prime minister’s office denied this.

In 2018, he underwent surgery in Singapore to treat pancreatic cancer.

He had addressed speculation about his health last year, saying that he was able to do his job well.

“Many people have reminded me to be extra careful as my immune system might not be as good as others.

“Alhamdulillah (thank God), I am still able to do my job and I’m not affected by that,” he had said.

MKINI

.