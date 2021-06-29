SHOCK 4 SUICIDES EACH DAY, RISING DEATH TOLL – WHILE MUHYIDDIN & CO GORGE ON DURIANS

PETALING JAYA: There was been an average of four suicide cases every day for the first three months of the year, with 336 cases reported to police.
This is the shocking statistics released by health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who said the number for the three months was more than half of what was reported throughout 2020.
Citing data from the police, Noor Hisham said there were 631 suicide cases in 2020, an increase from the 609 recorded in 2019.
Noor Hisham urged the public to be more aware of their family members and those in their surroundings to detect early symptoms of depression which could lead to suicidal tendencies.
This included behavioral changes, expressing a sense of hopelessness or feeling as if their presence was a burden to their family, and talking about wanting to end their lives either verbally or in writing.
“If they display any of the symptoms listed, the individual is advised to seek professional medical advice immediately to avoid their condition from worsening,” said Noor Hisham.
He said the public could also effectively communicate with the depressed individual by taking the matter seriously, listening to their grievances as well as showing empathy and avoiding judgmental behaviour.
Noor Hisham advised Malaysians to make use of technology to keep in contact with those who were mentally affected, offer to help them with their daily tasks and encourage them to seek professional help.
He added that the media played a role in disseminating accurate information according to the health ministry’s guidelines for media reporting on suicide.
“The public is asked to respect the victim’s family by not recording any videos or distributing pictures on social media about the individual who committed suicide.
“Suicide can be prevented, but viral posts on social media could lead to ‘copycat suicides’ for those at risk.”
Noor Hisham also urged those affected to reach out for support at the following hotlines:
- Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (MHPSS): 03-29359935 or 014-3223392
- Talian Kasih: 15999, or Whatsapp 019-2615999
- Jakim’s Family, Social and Community care centre: Whatsapp 0111-9598214
- Befrienders Kuala Lumpur: 03-76272929 – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Malaysia’s day of grim Covid-19 figures with 107 deaths, 905 in ICU
The last time Malaysia reported deaths in three-digits was on June 15 with 101 fatalities. The country’s highest fatality rate in a single day was on June 2 when 126 people succumbed to the disease.
The number of patients treated in the ICU also increased to 905 as of noon today from 899 reported yesterday with the number of patients on respiratory assistance at 455, an increase from 451 yesterday.
There were 6,437 new cases today, taking the national caseload to 745,703.
On the 107 deaths today, Noor Hisham said that 43 fatalities were reported in Selangor, Negri Sembilan (16), Kuala Lumpur (11), Kedah and Malacca (7 each), Johor (6), Sabah, Kelantan and Labuan (4 each), Sarawak and Pahang (2 each) and Terengganu (1).
Of the total deaths today, 14 were declared dead on arrival (DOA).
The oldest victim today was a male from Sarawak, aged 92, who was one of the DOA cases, while the youngest victim was a male, aged 34 with diabetes. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Deputy speaker denies durian party SOP breach, police to investigate
Batu Pahat police chief Ismail Dollah today said a report had been lodged and an investigation paper opened.
“We will call up the MP soon.
“The investigation is being conducted under Regulation 18 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2021,” Ismail said in a statement.
The 14-second video clip circulated on social media today showing Rashid at the durian party said to be in Kg Poh, Batu Pahat.
Also seen in the video is a man in a blue shirt handing over a basket full of durian to Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.
The nationwide MCO, which began on June 1, has been extended indefinitely.
Last week, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mustapa Mohamed apologised for violating MCO standard operating procedure by eating at a café in his constituency in Jeli, Kelantan.
He said he would let police investigate the matter.
Dining in at eateries are prohibited under the MCO, as well as any type of social gathering. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
