SHOCK 4 SUICIDES EACH DAY, RISING DEATH TOLL – WHILE MUHYIDDIN & CO GORGE ON DURIANS

PETALING JAYA: There was been an average of four suicide cases every day for the first three months of the year, with 336 cases reported to police.

This is the shocking statistics released by health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who said the number for the three months was more than half of what was reported throughout 2020.

Citing data from the police, Noor Hisham said there were 631 suicide cases in 2020, an increase from the 609 recorded in 2019.

He said those isolated from support networks and under extreme stress were at higher risk of facing mental health problems, such as depression.

Noor Hisham urged the public to be more aware of their family members and those in their surroundings to detect early symptoms of depression which could lead to suicidal tendencies.

This included behavioral changes, expressing a sense of hopelessness or feeling as if their presence was a burden to their family, and talking about wanting to end their lives either verbally or in writing.

“If they display any of the symptoms listed, the individual is advised to seek professional medical advice immediately to avoid their condition from worsening,” said Noor Hisham.

He said the public could also effectively communicate with the depressed individual by taking the matter seriously, listening to their grievances as well as showing empathy and avoiding judgmental behaviour.

Noor Hisham advised Malaysians to make use of technology to keep in contact with those who were mentally affected, offer to help them with their daily tasks and encourage them to seek professional help.

He added that the media played a role in disseminating accurate information according to the health ministry’s guidelines for media reporting on suicide.

“The public is asked to respect the victim’s family by not recording any videos or distributing pictures on social media about the individual who committed suicide.

“Suicide can be prevented, but viral posts on social media could lead to ‘copycat suicides’ for those at risk.”

Noor Hisham also urged those affected to reach out for support at the following hotlines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (MHPSS): 03-29359935 or 014-3223392

Talian Kasih: 15999, or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Jakim’s Family, Social and Community care centre: Whatsapp 0111-9598214

Befrienders Kuala Lumpur: 03-76272929

Malaysia’s day of grim Covid-19 figures with 107 deaths, 905 in ICU

Malaysia recorded 107 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, and a jump in ICU admissions. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Najjua Zulkefli, June 29, 2021.

GRIM. That one word describes the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia today with figures showing a spike in the number of new cases, deaths and number of admissions into the intensive care units (ICU) in hospitals nationwide.

The country recorded 107 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,108, said director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. The last time Malaysia reported deaths in three-digits was on June 15 with 101 fatalities. The country’s highest fatality rate in a single day was on June 2 when 126 people succumbed to the disease. The number of patients treated in the ICU also increased to 905 as of noon today from 899 reported yesterday with the number of patients on respiratory assistance at 455, an increase from 451 yesterday. Noor Hisham said active cases in the country also continued to rise to 62,844 as Malaysia reported more new infections than recoveries for the past four consecutive days. There were 6,437 new cases today, taking the national caseload to 745,703. On the 107 deaths today, Noor Hisham said that 43 fatalities were reported in Selangor, Negri Sembilan (16), Kuala Lumpur (11), Kedah and Malacca (7 each), Johor (6), Sabah, Kelantan and Labuan (4 each), Sarawak and Pahang (2 each) and Terengganu (1). Of the total deaths today, 14 were declared dead on arrival (DOA). The oldest victim today was a male from Sarawak, aged 92, who was one of the DOA cases, while the youngest victim was a male, aged 34 with diabetes. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Deputy speaker denies durian party SOP breach, police to investigate

Police are investigating a possible breach of movement-control SOP by Batu Pahat MP Mohd Rashid Hasnon by allegedly attending a durian party in his constituency recently. – Facebook pic, June 29, 2021.

BATU Pahat MP Mohd Rashid Hasnon is under investigation for possible breach of the movement-control order by allegedly attending a durian party in his constituency recently.