CAUGHT AT DURIAN PARTY, THEN TELLING LIES – WHAT NEXT FROM MUHYIDDIN’S DEPUTY SPEAKER & AZMIN’S ZURAIDA – YET MUHYIDDIN SAYS NO DOUBLE STANDARDS & REFUSES TO CONVENE PARLIAMENT BECAUSE IT’S NOT SAFE!

Batu Pahat MP Mohd Rashid Hasnon has denied breaching movement control order (MCO) rules after he was caught on camera eating durians with a large group of people.

When contacted, the Bersatu politician claimed the outdoor durian feast was held last year before the first MCO.

The first MCO was declared on March 18, 2020.

“No (I did not breach the rules). I think that was an old (video).

“I think this was from last year before the MCO,” he told Malaysiakini briefly.

Timbalan Speaker selesai lakukan ujian sidang parlimen hybrid di Batu Pahat. pic.twitter.com/uDDusQoQtn — Bawangmana (@bawangmana) June 29, 2021

The Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker then directed all further questions to his aide, who echoed his boss.

“This video (is of an event) that happened last year at a farm.

“The rules were not as strict then, that is why no one is wearing facemasks in the video,” the aide said.

Questioned if the durian feast had in fact happened last Sunday (June 27) in Rashid’s Batu Pahat constituency in Johor, the aide denied it.

However, several people who appeared in the durian video were also seen in photographs of an official event on June 27 which featured Rashid as well as Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The event was at the Batu Pahat Municipal Council office and they were dressed in similar clothes as in the video.

“Perhaps the clothes (were the same) due to a coincidence.

“Everyone followed standard operating procedures (SOPs) when they were in Batu Pahat with Zuraida. They wore facemasks and observed social distancing,” the aide replied.

Earlier today, a video surfaced on social media showing a large group of people consuming durians in an outdoor area.

Rashid was observed eating with his hands while seated at a table with others.

People in the clip were either not wearing facemasks or eating with their facemasks pulled down under their chin.

Police report tomorrow

Under the current MCO, large gatherings are not allowed.

Indoor dining is also not allowed. Food can only be sold via takeaway, delivery, and drive-through services. Facemasks must be worn in public.

These rules are to curb the spread of Covid-19. Those in breach of SOPs can be compounded up to RM10,000.

In a related development, opposition politician Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir announced he will lodge a police report over the durian feast and bring “proof” that the event happened recently.

“Inshallah I will make a police report tomorrow morning after videos and photos showed a group of Perikatan Nasional operatives broke SOPs in enjoying a durian feast involving deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon,” said the Johor Bahru MP and PKR youth chief in a statement.

Zuraida: I wasn’t there

Meanwhile, Zuraida confirmed she indeed attended an event at the Batu Pahat Municipal Council office last Sunday where Rashid was photographed with her.

She also confirmed images showing her receiving durians after the event.

“As I was leaving, they presented me with durians,” she told Malaysiakini.

However, Zuraida denied participating in any durian feast on that day.

“This (feast) has got nothing to do with me. I was not at the event.

“Receiving the durians is outside the municipal office building.

“I think the event is somewhere else,” she explained.