HUGE SURGE IN NEW CASES TO 6,437 – EVEN AS AGONG COMMANDS REOPENING OF PARLIAMENT TO DEBATE EMERGENCY ORDINANCE – INDEED THE LATEST DAILY INFECTIONS PROVE MUHYIDDIN’S ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’ AN UTTER FAILURE AT CONTAINING COVID-19 – AND SHOULD BE REMOVED TO MAKE WAY FOR AN EFFECTIVE & TRANSPARENT STRATEGY

The Health Ministry today reported 6,437 new Covid-19 cases, the first time in 11 days it had climbed above 6,000.

This was partly caused by a significant surge in Kuala Lumpur. It reported 1,361 new Covid-19 cases, the highest for the federal territory since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record in Kuala Lumpur was 884 new cases on June 11.

The number of fresh infections in Negeri Sembilan also remained elevated. It ranked third in terms of new cases today with 700 new infections.

Details on the number of active cases, Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit and deaths will be released later today when the Health Ministry releases its official statement.

New cases by state

Selangor (2,299)

Kuala Lumpur (1,361)

Negeri Sembilan (700)

Kedah (284)

Johor (271)

Malacca (252)

Pahang (250)

Sarawak (242)

Perak (184)

Sabah (178)

Kelantan (131)

Labuan (117)

Penang (115)

Putrajaya (32)

Terengganu (21)

Perlis (0)

Agong reiterates message on Parliament reopening loud and clear

THE Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in his message to the Dewan Rakyat speakers and Dewan Negara heads, emphasised that Parliament should convene “as soon as possible”.

In a statement today, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had conveyed this to lower house speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and upper house president, Dr Rais Yatim during an audience this morning.

“During the one hour session which was also attended by Dewan Negara deputy president, Mohamad Ali Mohamad and Dewan Rakyat deputy speakers Azalina Othman Said and Rashid Hasnon, the king reiterated that Parliament needs to reconvene immediately, adhering to guidelines and standard operating procedure put in place by the government.

“This is to allow the Emergency Proclamation and its ordinance to be tabled in Parliament as stipulated under clause 150 of the federal constitution,” the statement read.

This article outlined that both the proclamation and ordinances can be revoked if Parliament elects to do so.

Azhar and Rais Yatim were joined by deputy speakers Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Azalina Othman Said along with Senate deputy president Mohamad Ali Mohamad for the audience.

On June 16, following a Conference of Rulers meeting, the Agong decreed that Parliament should convene as soon as possible to debate on the Emergency Ordinances.

In a separate statement, the Conference of Rulers decreed that emergency should not be extended beyond August 1.

Ahmad Fadil said the Agong also felt that all Parliamentary Select Committees must continue meeting to provide check and balance.

“This is to ensure an administration that is transparent, and acts with integrity and responsibility, especially on public policy issues, fiscal issues and public spending,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the king had expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Parliament for its commitment and readiness to convene a parliamentary meeting as soon as possible.

“It should be clarified that the views and calls expressed are the position of the king and Malay rulers, who act as the constitutional monarchy based on the principle of the supremacy of the federal constitution and its rule of law,” he said in the statement.

Last Friday, a source told The Malaysian Insight that the Agong had summoned Azhar and Rais.

“It is believed that the meeting will discuss parliamentary-related issues, including the hybrid Parliament proposal that is set to take place at the end of August or September,” the source told The Malaysian Insight.

The summons for an audience was issued after Azhar and Rais, in a statement, said the earliest a hybrid Parliament can convene is end-August or September.

They said the Parliament office has set up a special steering committee to hold hybrid proceedings. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

