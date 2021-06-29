Parliament likely to reconvene ‘soon’, says Deputy Speaker

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon has hinted that Parliament would likely convene “soon” following his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday (June 29) morning.

“God willing, I’ll see you soon for the parliament sitting, either through a normal parliamentary sitting or through a hybrid parliament,” he told reporters after being spotted leaving Istana Negara.

Mohd Rashid had accompanied Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Senate president Tan Sri Rais Yatim, who were granted an audience with Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah with regard to Parliament reopening.

Also present at the meeting were Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Deputy Dewan Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

On Friday (June 25), Azhar and Rais said in a joint statement that a hybrid Parliament meeting can be held in late August or the first week of September at the latest.

The heads of the lower and upper House said that a special Parliament meeting in August will be needed to debate and approve measures on the holding of a hybrid Parliament meeting.

The Attorney General had said that the King can only call for Parliament to reconvene on the advice of the Cabinet or a minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet.

Tan Sri Idrus Harun said even then, the Prime Minister has to set a date at least 28 days before a new term begins at the Dewan Rakyat.

On June 16, the King called for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible after meeting with several political leaders over the course of a few days from June 9.

Parliament has been suspended since January after an Emergency was declared to fight Covid-19. ANN

Agong reiterates message on Parliament reopening loud and clear

THE Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in his message to the Dewan Rakyat speakers and Dewan Negara heads, emphasised that Parliament should convene “as soon as possible”.

In a statement today, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had conveyed this to lower house speaker Azhar Azizan Harun and upper house president, Dr Rais Yatim during an audience this morning.

“During the one hour session which was also attended by Dewan Negara deputy president, Mohamad Ali Mohamad and Dewan Rakyat deputy speakers Azalina Othman Said and Rashid Hasnon, the king reiterated that Parliament needs to reconvene immediately, adhering to guidelines and standard operating procedure put in place by the government.

“This is to allow the Emergency Proclamation and its ordinance to be tabled in Parliament as stipulated under clause 150 of the federal constitution,” the statement read.

This article outlined that both the proclamation and ordinances can be revoked if Parliament elects to do so.

Azhar and Rais Yatim were joined by deputy speakers Mohd Rashid Hasnon and Azalina Othman Said along with Senate deputy president Mohamad Ali Mohamad for the audience.

On June 16, following a Conference of Rulers meeting, the Agong decreed that Parliament should convene as soon as possible to debate on the Emergency Ordinances.

In a separate statement, the Conference of Rulers decreed that emergency should not be extended beyond August 1.

Ahmad Fadil said the Agong also felt that all Parliamentary Select Committees must continue meeting to provide check and balance.

“This is to ensure an administration that is transparent, and acts with integrity and responsibility, especially on public policy issues, fiscal issues and public spending,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the king had expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Parliament for its commitment and readiness to convene a parliamentary meeting as soon as possible.

“It should be clarified that the views and calls expressed are the position of the king and Malay rulers, who act as the constitutional monarchy based on the principle of the supremacy of the federal constitution and its rule of law,” he said in the statement.

Last Friday, a source told The Malaysian Insight that the Agong had summoned Azhar and Rais.

“It is believed that the meeting will discuss parliamentary-related issues, including the hybrid Parliament proposal that is set to take place at the end of August or September,” the source told The Malaysian Insight.

The summons for an audience was issued after Azhar and Rais, in a statement, said the earliest a hybrid Parliament can convene is end-August or September.

They said the Parliament office has set up a special steering committee to hold hybrid proceedings. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

